You are here

  • Home
  • Yemeni government calls on Iran to stop supporting of Houthis
﻿

Yemeni government calls on Iran to stop supporting of Houthis

l-Yamani said the Houthis were stalling the implementation of the Stockholm agreement. (File/AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
0

Yemeni government calls on Iran to stop supporting of Houthis

  • Khalid Al-Yamani urged the Iranian regime to stop funding the militia
  • He said Iran must stop destabilizing the region by supporting armed groups
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
0

Yemen’s Foreign Minister has called on Iran to abide by the principles of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and to stop supporting the Houthi militia, who have been at war with the Yemeni government since 2014. 

Khalid Al-Yamani urged the Iranian regime to stop funding the militia and to stop providing the group with weapons, in his address to the 46th Ministerial Conference of the OIC in Abu Dhabi.

He said Iran must stop destabilizing the region by supporting armed groups, and respect the principles of international law.

Al-Yamani said the Houthis were stalling the implementation of the Stockholm agreement, and refused to withdraw from Hodeidah in order to open a humanitarian corridor.

This has hindered the work of the United Nations, he stressed, who brokered the agreement between the warring sides in Sweden in December last year.

“The legitimate government does not recognize the attitude of failure to implement the agreements made in Sweden because failure will bring us back to the battleground in Hodeidah and will undermine the momentum created by the Stockholm agreement, and the international support to resolve the Yemeni crisis will be lost,” Al-Yamani said.

Topics: Yemen Iran

Related

0
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait pledge $1.25bn to Yemen aid effort
0
Middle-East
Yemen’s Houthis to quit two ports Monday under peace deal

Chemical weapons watchdog says chlorine was used in Douma

In this Monday, April 16, 2018 file photo, people stand in front of damaged buildings, in the town of Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, near Damascus, Syria. (AP)
Updated 02 March 2019
AP
0

Chemical weapons watchdog says chlorine was used in Douma

  • The findings confirmed an interim OPCW report released last July saying that traces of chlorine were found
  • Russia, which backs Assad, rejected the report and said the attack was “staged” by Syrian rescue volunteers known as the White Helmets
Updated 02 March 2019
AP
0

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: The global chemical weapons watchdog said Friday it found “reasonable grounds” that chlorine was used as a weapon in a deadly attack on the Syrian town of Douma last year.
The determination was contained in a detailed report by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ fact finding mission that investigated the April 7, 2018 attack. Medical workers said at the time that the attack killed more than 40 people.
The mission’s mandate does not include laying blame.
In a statement, the OPCW said the mission visited Douma, analyzed samples taken from the scene and from people affected, interviewed witnesses and studied toxicological and ballistics analyzes.
The investigators were delayed by several days from reaching the scene by security concerns, leading to fears that evidence could degrade or be cleaned up.
However, the data they eventually amassed and studied provided “reasonable grounds that the use of a toxic chemical as a weapon” took place, the OPCW said.
“This toxic chemical contained reactive chlorine. The toxic chemical was likely molecular chlorine.”
Survivors reached by The Associated Press in the aftermath of the attack said they were overwhelmed by the smell of chlorine on the night of April 7. Activists said many of the dead were found with foam around their mouths, an indicator for suffocation. Medical workers said they treated symptoms including difficulty breathing and fainting.
The United States, Britain and France blamed Syrian government forces and launched punitive airstrikes. Syria denied responsibility.
Douma was the final target of the government’s sweeping campaign to seize back control of the eastern Ghouta suburbs of Damascus from rebels after seven years of revolt. Militants gave up the town days after the alleged attack.
The OPCW said the report has been sent to the United Nations Security Council.
Russia, a staunch ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, rejected claims that Syria was responsible for the attack and even brought what it called witnesses to The Hague to describe their experiences.
In a tweet Friday, the Russian embassy in The Hague said the OPCW reached its finding, “in spite of all the evidence presented by Russia, Syria, and even British journalists that the Douma incident is no more than ‘White helmets’ staged provocation.”
A joint investigative mechanism between the United Nations and OPCW, set up in 2015, was responsible for apportioning blame, but it was disbanded after Russia vetoed an extension of its mandate at the UN Security Council. Moscow claimed the team was not professional or objective in its investigations.
The team accused Syria of using chlorine gas in at least two attacks in 2014 and 2015 and the nerve agent sarin in an aerial attack on Khan Sheikhoun in April 2017 that killed about 100 people and affected about 200 others. The latter attack led to a US airstrike on a Syrian airfield.
The team also accused the Islamic State extremist group of using mustard gas twice in 2015 and 2016.

Topics: douma chemical attack Syria

Related

0
Middle-East
Chemical weapons agency finds ‘chlorinated’ chemicals in Syria’s Douma
Update 0
Middle-East
OPCW says experts have taken samples in Syria’s Douma

Latest updates

Easter Islanders seek outside help for iconic statues ‘leprosy’
0
Chemical weapons watchdog says chlorine was used in Douma
0
Yemeni government calls on Iran to stop supporting of Houthis
0
Canada appeals court upholds landmark tobacco ruling
0
8 fire engines are at the scene in Canary Wharf area — London Fire Brigade
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.