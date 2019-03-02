Yemeni government calls on Iran to stop supporting of Houthis

Yemen’s Foreign Minister has called on Iran to abide by the principles of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and to stop supporting the Houthi militia, who have been at war with the Yemeni government since 2014.
Khalid Al-Yamani urged the Iranian regime to stop funding the militia and to stop providing the group with weapons, in his address to the 46th Ministerial Conference of the OIC in Abu Dhabi.
He said Iran must stop destabilizing the region by supporting armed groups, and respect the principles of international law.
Al-Yamani said the Houthis were stalling the implementation of the Stockholm agreement, and refused to withdraw from Hodeidah in order to open a humanitarian corridor.
This has hindered the work of the United Nations, he stressed, who brokered the agreement between the warring sides in Sweden in December last year.
“The legitimate government does not recognize the attitude of failure to implement the agreements made in Sweden because failure will bring us back to the battleground in Hodeidah and will undermine the momentum created by the Stockholm agreement, and the international support to resolve the Yemeni crisis will be lost,” Al-Yamani said.