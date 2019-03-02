More than 50 people missing after pipeline explodes in southern Nigeria

You are here

﻿

More than 50 people missing after pipeline explodes.
WARRI: A local official says more than 50 people are missing after a leaking oil pipeline exploded and caused a stampede in southern Nigeria.
The Nembe Chiefs Council spokesman, Chief Nengi James-Eriworio, tells The Associated Press that the blast early Friday caused massive oil spillage in the Nembe kingdom in Bayelsa state.
The Nembe trunk line is operated by the Port Harcourt-based Aiteo Group and carries crude to the Bonny export terminal. The pipeline is jointly owned by Agip, Oando and Shell Petroleum Development Company.
Aiteo is yet to comment on the explosion. It is not immediately clear if the pipeline has been shut down.
The Niger Delta is highly polluted. Nigerian oil companies usually assert that the majority of oil spills are caused by sabotage, theft and illegal refining.

  • In Paris, protesters gathered Saturday at the Arc de Triomphe monument as a march was planned through the well-off western neighborhoods of the capital
  • French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday reiterated a call for calm
PARIS: French yellow vests are protesting for a 16th straight weekend in Paris and other cities to show they are still mobilized against the government’s economic policies they see as favoring the rich.
In Paris, protesters gathered Saturday at the Arc de Triomphe monument as a march was planned through the well-off western neighborhoods of the capital.
French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday reiterated a call for calm, pointing at “unacceptable” outbreaks of violence since the movement began in November.
Organizers say they want to maintain pressure on the government as a two-month “grand debate” initiated by Macron to let ordinary French people express their views on the country’s economic and democratic issues is ending this month.

