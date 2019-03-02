You are here

UN chief welcomes Libya rivals’ agreement to hold elections

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has commended both sides for reaching agreement. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 March 2019
  • The agreement was reached at a meeting in the UAE on Wednesday
  • A previous agreement in 2018 was delayed due to ongoing dispute
CAIRO: The United Nations secretary-general has welcomed an agreement between rival Libyan leaders to hold elections.
The agreement came in a meeting Wednesday in the United Arab Emirates’ capital between Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj, head of Libya’s UN-recognized government in Tripoli in the west, and Gen. Khalifa Haftar, the commander of Libya’s national army which dominates the east.
In a statement late Friday, Antonio Guterres commended both parties’ “agreement on the need to end the transitional stages in Libya through the holding of general elections.”
Haftar and Sarraj had agreed to a Paris-brokered deal in May 2018 and hold a nationwide election by the end of the year. But their disputes delayed those plans.
Libya slid into chaos after a 2011 uprising that toppled long-time ruler Muammar Qaddafi.

CAIRO: Algeria’s president Abdelaziz Bouteflika named Abdelghani Zaalane as the new director of his campaign for a fifth term, state press agency APS said on Saturday.
The decision comes a day after tens of thousands of Algerians protested against another term in office for Bouteflika, 81, who is in Switzerland for “periodic medical checks.”
A total of 183 people were injured during protests across Algeria on Friday against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s bid for election to a fifth term, the state news agency APS said on Saturday, citing the health ministry.
One person died of a heart attack, officials said earlier.
Tens of thousands of protesters called on the ailing, 82-year-old Bouteflika to abandon plans to seek re-election in an April presidential vote — Algeria’s biggest anti-government rallies since the Arab Spring eight years ago.
He has not formally confirmed he will stand, although representatives have indicated he will do so. APS reported on Saturday that Bouteflika had named Abdelghani Zaalane as his campaign director.
Friday’s protests were mostly peaceful but scuffles between police and protesters broke out in the evening near the presidential place in the capital Algiers.
Algiers was quiet on Saturday.
Large-scale demonstrations — rarely seen in Algeria with its ubiquitous security services — against Bouteflika’s re-election move began a week ago, but Friday saw the biggest turnout yet.
Bouteflika suffered a stroke in 2013 and has been seen in public only a few times since. His re-election bid stoked resentment among Algerians who believe he is not fit to run the major oil- and gas-producing country.
Bouteflika’s campaign manager had said on Tuesday he would submit his official application on Sunday, the deadline for candidates. Bouteflika, who turned 82 on Saturday, has not directly addressed the protests.
Authorities said last week he would travel to Geneva for unspecified medical checks. Swiss television said on Friday Bouteflika was at Geneva University Hospital. There was no official confirmation that Bouteflika was in the Swiss city.
Many Algerians for years avoided politics in public, fearing trouble from the security services or disillusioned as the country has been run by the same group of veterans since the 1954-1962 independence war with France.
Bouteflika has ruled since 1999 and stamped out a decade-long Islamist insurgency early in his rule. Algerians have long tolerated a political system with little space for dissent as a price to pay for peace and stability.
A weak and divided opposition faces high hurdles in mounting an electoral challenge. Since the FLN party again picked Bouteflika as its presidential candidate, several parties, trade unions and business groups have endorsed him.

