French yellow vests protest for 16th straight weekend

Protesters take part in an anti-government demonstration called by the "Yellow Vest" movement in Paris, near the the Arc de Triomphe, on March 2, 2019. "Yellow Vest" protesters take to the streets for the 16th consecutive Saturday. (AFP)
A protester uses his phone to take a selfie with Eric Drouet (L), one of the leading figures of the ‘Yellow Vest’ movement, on the sidelines of an anti-government demonstration held in Paris, near the the Arc de Triomphe, on March 2, 2019. (AFP)
PARIS: French yellow vests were protesting for a 16th straight weekend in Paris and other cities to show they are still mobilized against the government's economic policies they see as favoring the rich.
In Paris, protesters gathered Saturday at the Arc de Triomphe monument as a march was planned through the well-off western neighborhoods of the capital.
French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday reiterated a call for calm, pointing at "unacceptable" outbreaks of violence since the movement began in November.
Organizers say they want to maintain pressure on the government as a two-month "grand debate" initiated by Macron to let ordinary French people express their views on the country's economic and democratic issues is ending this month.
Sophie Tissier, a coordinator of the Paris protest, told The Associated Press that "we keep protesting every Saturday because Macron doesn't respond at all to the yellow vests' demands. We want to rebuild our democracy and change today's political system."
"Macron is contemptuous and ... does not even try to understand that there are people that are living in great poverty and precariousness, and that there are so many inequalities," she added.
Other protests are taking place in France's major cities of Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Lille and others.
The movement was named after the fluorescent vests that French motorists must carry in their vehicles for emergencies.
The protests started in November to oppose fuel tax hikes, but have expanded into a broader public rejection of Macron's economic policies, which protesters say favor big businesses and the wealthy over ordinary workers.
Macron has since announced a package of measures worth about 10 billion euros ($11.4 billion) to boost workers' and retirees' purchasing power and launched a national debate that is taking place through meetings across France and a dedicated website until mid-March.
Many yellow vests reject the debate which they consider as politically driven to serve the government's interests.

MOGADISHU, Somalia: At least 20 people died in an attack in the Somali capital Mogadishu, which saw Al-Shabab insurgents battling security forces for nearly 24 hours before the siege ended, officials said Saturday.
As the standoff ended, the government vowed to step up efforts to fight the extremists, with the deadly siege the latest in a long line of bombing and assaults claimed by the Al-Qaeda-linked group.
“The Somali government will never stop its war on Al-Shabab, our aim is to be done with them, whatever the cost,” Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire told reporters late on Friday.
The premier also praised the courage of the elite soldiers who he said had rescued 35 civilians used as “human shields” by the assailants.
The attack began on Thursday evening at around 1800 GMT, when a Shabab militant in a car blew himself up, causing a huge blast that ripped the front off a major hotel and left several cars in flames on the busy street.
Other fighters then stormed inside a building housing a restaurant, where they were quickly surrounded by police.
Medics pulled five bodies from the wreckage immediately after the explosion, but the recovery of more bodies was blocked for hours by the ensuing fighting.
Sporadic shooting continued until officials finally declared an end to the siege late Friday afternoon.
“Our teams have recovered one more dead body after the operation was over and this makes the overall number of the confirmed dead 20,” Aamin Ambulance director Abdikadir Abdirahman told AFP on Saturday.
At least 112 people were admitted to the city’s three main hospitals, medical sources said.
At a press conference, Somali security forces held up photos showing the alleged bodies of four of the attackers.
In a statement posted on a pro-Shabab website, the militants confirmed that four of their number had been killed, adding that others had managed to escape.
It said the fighters waged a “martyrdom-seeking” operation against a “luxury hotel inhabited by government officials and security service officers.”
Witnesses said the initial car bomb attack occurred as the street was filled with people relaxing after a day at work.
The explosion was so powerful that it tossed several vehicles into the air that then burst into flames.
“The whole area was in flames,” said Abdisamed Mohamed, a witness.
The Shabab emerged out of the Islamic courts system that once controlled central and southern Somalia. The group is believed to have between 5,000 and 9,000 men.
In 2010, the Shabab declared its allegiance to Al-Qaeda.
The following year, its fighters were chased out of Mogadishu by the 22,000-strong African Union peace-enforcement mission, AMISOM.
They have since lost many of their strongholds but retain control of large rural swathes of the country and continue to wage a guerrilla war, frequently hitting Mogadishu.

