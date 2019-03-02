You are here

  • Home
  • India beat Australia by 6 wickets in 1st ODI in Hyderabad
﻿

India beat Australia by 6 wickets in 1st ODI in Hyderabad

India's bowler Kedar Jadhav celebrates with Mahendra Singh Dhoni the wicket of Australia's Marcus Stoinis during the first one day international cricket match between India and Australia in Hyderabad. (AP)
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP
0

India beat Australia by 6 wickets in 1st ODI in Hyderabad

Updated 31 sec ago
AFP
0

HYDERABAD: Kedar Jadhav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit gritty half-centuries to anchor India's chase and beat Australia by six wickets in the first one-day international on Saturday.
Jadhav, top-scoring with 81, and Dhoni, batting on 59, put on an unbeaten 141-run stand as the hosts achieved their target of 237 in Hyderabad to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
The batting duo got together when India were in trouble at 99 for four with paceman Nathan Coulter Nile and leg-spinner Adam Zampa taking two wickets each.
India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami also made it count with figures of 2-44 to restrict Australia to 236 for seven after they elected to bat first.
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav and paceman Jasprit Bumrah also took two wickets each.
Rohit Sharma, who made 37, and Kohli set up the chase during their partnership of 76 after India lost Shikhar Dhawan for nought.
Coulter-Nile and Zampa then combined to dent the opposition chase with three strikes in the space of eight overs.
But Dhoni and Jadhav, who hit 9 fours and 1 six in 87 balls, mixed the right dose of caution and aggression to thwart the Aussie bowling on what seemed like a sluggish pitch.
Jadhav completed his fifty in 67 deliveries but it was Dhoni's 71st ODI half-century that brought the packed house on its feet to applaud another match-winning knock from the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman.
Earlier Australia suffered an early blow when skipper Aaron Finch was dismissed for nought in his 100th ODI. He was caught behind off Bumrah in the second over.
Usman Khawaja top-scored with 50 while the in-form Glenn Maxwell made 40 off 51 deliveries in an otherwise ordinary show by the Australian batting.
Maxwell threatened to disrupt the hosts' plans but skipper Virat Kohli's move to bring back pace spearhead Shami in the 36th over paid off.
Shami bowled debutant Ashton Turner and Maxwell -- who had hit an unbeaten 113 to seal his team's 2-0 Twenty20 series sweep over India Wednesday -- in quick succession to dent Australia's chances of putting up a big total.
The second ODI is scheduled for Nagpur on Tuesday.

Topics: Cricket ODI cricket One Day International (ODI) India Australia India cricket Australia cricket

Related

0
Sport
Australia win first T20 against India with final ball double
0
Sport
Virat Kohli makes history with clean sweep of ICC awards

Roger Federer out for revenge against Stefanos Tsitsipas in Dubai final

Updated 01 March 2019
Arab News
0

Roger Federer out for revenge against Stefanos Tsitsipas in Dubai final

  • Swiss star was beaten by Greek wonderkid at the Australian Open in January.
  • Federer looking to win his 100th tour title.
Updated 01 March 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Roger Federer is out for revenge when he faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in Saturday’s Dubai Tennis Championship final on Saturday.
The Fed-Express stormed into the showdown — his 10th at the Aviation Club — with an impressive 6-2, 6-2 win over Borna Coric. The final will be a repeat of the Australian Open fourth round encounter which saw Tsitsipas beat the Swiss star for the first time, and that is still playing on Federer’s mind.
When asked if the Dubai clash will be a revenge match, the 20-time Grand Slam winner replied: “Maybe a little bit.
“We already played a couple times this year, in the Hopman Cup and then the Australian Open. Obviously I was horribly disappointed and upset that I missed as many breakpoints as I did, had all the opportunities I had.
“That match kind of hurt in some ways. But, you know, it’s part of the game. He did very well to get out of those tricky situations.”
Since the win over the Swiss Tsitsipas has been spoken about as tennis’ next big thing. He has backed that up by winning in Marseilles last week and this week’s run to the Dubai final. And Federer is only too aware of the threat the Greek wonderkid poses.
“What I like about him is how he’s able to take the ball early time and time again,” the 37-year-old said.
“Serve, takes it early, comes to the net. He does that all the time. Then on the backhand side, he has more air, which gives him a bit more margin, to be honest.
“Yeah, for a big guy, he moves well. I mean, no surprise nowadays all the big guys move well. I don’t know how they do it. Back in the day, big guys, men’s, not good movers. Now that’s changed since I came on tour.
“It’s nice to see all the qualities that he has. Like I said, he has different ways to win points, which makes it hard to play against.”
Federer is going for his record-extending eighth title in Dubai and has looked as impressive as ever on the way to the Tsitsipas showdown. And he is feeling good about his game as he goes in search of his 100th title.
“I hope I’m going to play well,” Federer said.
“I’m more focused just on my own game, to be quite honest, than him. “Probably reaching a hundred titles. We’re still far from it, it seems. I’m just going to try to focus and play good tennis.
“I was really happy with my play today in terms of feeling was definitely by far the best one. So that was good.”

Topics: Roger Federer Stefanos Tsitsipas Dubai Tennis Championships

Latest updates

India beat Australia by 6 wickets in 1st ODI in Hyderabad
0
Algeria’s Bouteflika names director for his campaign to seek a fifth presidential term
0
Saudi Arabia to set a global example in patient safety
0
Jeremy Hunt: Our strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia helps us to keep the UK safe
0
UN urges Bangladesh not to close door to Myanmar refugees
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.