Hugo Lloris penalty heroics salvage a point for Tottenham in scrappy derby with Arsenal

Tottenham's Hugo Lloris, who saved a late penalty to rescue a point against Arsenal at Wembley. (Reuters)
Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (R) is fouled by Tottenham Hotspur's Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez, giving away a penalty that Aubameyang has saved during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. (AFP)
Tottenham Hotspur's French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (C) saves this penalty from Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (R). (AFP)
  • Tottenham’s recent downturn in form had raised concerns at the club
  • Arsenal led early on through Aaron Ramsey’s well-taken goal
LONDON: Hugo Lloris saved a last-minute penalty from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Tottenham avoided a third straight defeat and claimed a 1-1 draw with Arsenal in Saturday’s north London derby.
Arsenal led early on through Aaron Ramsey’s well-taken goal, but Harry Kane’s contentious penalty 16 minutes from time ensured third-placed Spurs maintain a four-point lead over the Gunners in the fight for top-four finish.
Tottenham’s recent downturn in form had raised concerns at the club that they might slip out of the Champions League spots come the end of the season.
For star striker Kane, it was an important result to stop the run of bad results.
“For us it was important to stop the losing streak, at this point it might give us a little boost with a big game in the Champions League and then Southampton,” he said.
“It was another good derby, a passionate one, it had a bit of everything. In the first-half we were disappointed as we created a few chances but were not clinical enough.
“The second-half was just about fighting for the team and club and we did that and we got the goal we deserved. Towards the end of the game it went a bit crazy,” he added.
“(Mauricio) Pochettino wants us to go out there with passion and thankfully we did that.
“Two disappointing results in a week, this was the perfect game, a north London derby to show that passion and show fans we are ready to fight for the rest of the season,” he said.
The England captain was also pleased with his own performance in coming back so quickly after an injury.
“I feel good three tough games coming back, it’ll be good to get the freshness back.
Lloris’ save will have relieved some of the pressure mounting on Tottenham manager Pochettino to keep up with runaway duo Liverpool and Manchester City, and the Argentine — celebrating his 47th birthday — was relieved his goalkeeper stepped up to the task.
“Yes, Lloris’ save was a massive present. I am so happy because we didn’t deserve to lose the game — we were better than them so it would be a shame to lose the game in that way.
“I am happy with the performance, it was a tough game and difficult to play Arsenal but I am happy after two defeats to take a positive result to build confidence to go to Tuesday and Borussia Dortmund and go through to the next stage of the Champions League,” he said.
“The character that we showed was great to come back and the way we played maybe wasn’t great but we showed great character and sustained effort during the 90 minutes. Tottenham were better than Arsenal in the different aspects.
Unlike his outburst at Burnley last weekend, Pochettino offered a balanced assessment of a number of contentious refereeing decisions.
“In football there are different circumstances, sometimes you deserve and you don’t get and sometimes you get when you don’t deserve.  “The most important was mentality. It is a good result to keep the gap and look forward in good condition against Dortmund.”
And his Arsenal counterpart Unai Emery also appreciated how difficult the job of referees can be.
“One month ago I said to everybody VAR is moving forward, it is difficult for referees.  “You can analyze with a TV and it is easy, but referees can’t use that now.
“Maybe today’s match is different with that, but I understand it is difficult. The referee (Anthony Taylor) is a big personality — it is not easy to balance the two teams but I like this referee.”

Topics: football soccer Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal Premier league

India beat Australia by 6 wickets in 1st ODI in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Kedar Jadhav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit gritty half-centuries to anchor India's chase and beat Australia by six wickets in the first one-day international on Saturday.
Jadhav, top-scoring with 81, and Dhoni, batting on 59, put on an unbeaten 141-run stand as the hosts achieved their target of 237 in Hyderabad to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
The batting duo got together when India were in trouble at 99 for four with paceman Nathan Coulter Nile and leg-spinner Adam Zampa taking two wickets each.
India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami also made it count with figures of 2-44 to restrict Australia to 236 for seven after they elected to bat first.
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav and paceman Jasprit Bumrah also took two wickets each.
Rohit Sharma, who made 37, and Kohli set up the chase during their partnership of 76 after India lost Shikhar Dhawan for nought.
Coulter-Nile and Zampa then combined to dent the opposition chase with three strikes in the space of eight overs.
But Dhoni and Jadhav, who hit 9 fours and 1 six in 87 balls, mixed the right dose of caution and aggression to thwart the Aussie bowling on what seemed like a sluggish pitch.
Jadhav completed his fifty in 67 deliveries but it was Dhoni's 71st ODI half-century that brought the packed house on its feet to applaud another match-winning knock from the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman.
Earlier Australia suffered an early blow when skipper Aaron Finch was dismissed for nought in his 100th ODI. He was caught behind off Bumrah in the second over.
Usman Khawaja top-scored with 50 while the in-form Glenn Maxwell made 40 off 51 deliveries in an otherwise ordinary show by the Australian batting.
Maxwell threatened to disrupt the hosts' plans but skipper Virat Kohli's move to bring back pace spearhead Shami in the 36th over paid off.
Shami bowled debutant Ashton Turner and Maxwell -- who had hit an unbeaten 113 to seal his team's 2-0 Twenty20 series sweep over India Wednesday -- in quick succession to dent Australia's chances of putting up a big total.
The second ODI is scheduled for Nagpur on Tuesday.

Topics: Cricket ODI cricket One Day International (ODI) India Australia India cricket Australia cricket

