Saudi Arabia issues more than 4.33 million Umrah visas

Muslim worshippers perform the evening (Isha) prayers at the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Makkah on August 25, 2017. (AFP)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia issues more than 4.33 million Umrah visas

  • Developing Hajj and Umrah organizations and services in the Kingdom is among the top priorities of the Saudi government
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The number of Umrah visas issued this year by Saudi Arabia has reached more than 4.33 million.
According to data provided by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the total figure for approved visas stands at 4,338,959, of which 3,892,554 pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom. There are 443,560 pilgrims still in the country, with 304,897 of them in Makkah and 138,663 in Madinah.
Most pilgrims — 3,464,929 — traveled to the Kingdom by air, while 392,632 entered by land and 34,993 arrived by sea.
The largest number of pilgrims are from Pakistan (949,895), followed by Indonesia (633,253), India (408,495), Yemen (206,980), Egypt (204327), Malaysia (200,873), Turkey (183,164), Algeria (138,092), and Bangladesh (99,629).
The weekly data also included 8,441 males and 1,738 females working within Umrah companies and institutions.
Developing Hajj and Umrah organizations and services in the Kingdom is among the top priorities of the Saudi government. Vision 2030 aims to attract more than 30 million Umrah pilgrims and provide them with top-class services.

Palestine ‘top priority’ for Saudi Arabia: Al-Jubeir

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa on the sidelines of the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Abu Dhabi. (SPA)
Updated 03 March 2019
SPA
Palestine 'top priority' for Saudi Arabia: Al-Jubeir

  • Riyadh urges promotion, protection of minority rights
  • Al-Jubeir remarked that Iran continued with its terrorist activities and aggressive behavior in the region, by fueling sectarian tension and interfering in the affairs of other countries
Updated 03 March 2019
SPA
ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia will be relentless in its pursuit of a Palestinian state according to 1967 borders and with Jerusalem as its capital, the Kingdom’s minister of state for foreign affairs told his Islamic counterparts at a meeting in Abu Dhabi.
Adel Al-Jubeir headed the Kingdom’s delegation to the 46th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers, which started Friday.
Al-Jubeir emphasized that the Palestinian cause is a priority for the Kingdom and would not rest until the establishment of a Palestinian state.
One of the most important challenges facing the world is terrorism and extremism, he also told fellow delegates, and expressed the Arab group’s disappointment about the continued coup from Iran-backed Houthi militias against Yemen’s legitimate government.
He reiterated the group’s support for the UN special envoy’s efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis and said there was also support for efforts to reach a political solution that safeguarded the unity of Syria.
Al-Jubeir remarked that Iran continued with its terrorist activities and aggressive behavior in the region, by fueling sectarian tension and interfering in the affairs of other countries.
He condemned human rights violations against Rohingya Muslims in Burma, calling upon the international community to stop such practices and give the Muslim minority their rights without discrimination or ethnic classification.
Al-Jubeir met a number of foreign ministers on the sidelines of the session: UAE, Bahrain, Indonesia, Tajikistan, India, Mauritania and Niger among others.

