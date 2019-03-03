Saudi Arabia to have its first dedicated institute of music

You are here

A special memorial concert in Riyadh was held in honor of the late Abu Bakr Salem Belfkih, the ‘golden voice’ of the Arab world. (SPA)
Updated 03 March 2019
Arab News
  • Abu Bakr was born in Yemen in 1939, and was a teacher before he took up full-time singing.
  • He performed for the audience at the King Fahd Cultural Center in Riyadh, thanks to hologram technology — with a rendition of his song ‘Ma Alina’
Updated 03 March 2019
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is to have its first dedicated institute for the study and performance of music.

The General Authority for Culture is in the process of issuing a license to establish the new institute, said Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority.

Al-Sheikh made the announcement at a special memorial concert in Riyadh in honor of the late Abu Bakr Salem Belfkih, the “golden voice” of the Arab world.

Abu Bakr himself performed for the audience at the King Fahd Cultural Center in Riyadh, thanks to hologram technology — with a rendition of his song “Ma Alina.”

That was followed by a raft of Arab stars paying tribute to Abu Bakr’s musical career, which spanned more than 50 years. They included young singers Mutref Al-Mutref and Fuad Abdel, the Kuwaiti performer Nabil Shuail, and artists such as Ali bin Mohammed, Rabeh Sager, Abdallah Al-Rowaished and Abu Bakr’s son Aseel.

Abu Bakr was born in Yemen in 1939, and was a teacher before he took up full-time singing. He moved to Lebanon in 1958, and then to Saudi Arabia in 1975.

He had health problems later in life and his last public performance was at a Saudi National Day celebration in Jeddah in September 2017. He died three months later, aged 78.

Palestine ‘top priority’ for Saudi Arabia: Al-Jubeir

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa on the sidelines of the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Abu Dhabi. (SPA)
Updated 03 March 2019
SPA
Palestine ‘top priority’ for Saudi Arabia: Al-Jubeir

  • Riyadh urges promotion, protection of minority rights
  • Al-Jubeir remarked that Iran continued with its terrorist activities and aggressive behavior in the region, by fueling sectarian tension and interfering in the affairs of other countries
Updated 03 March 2019
SPA
ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia will be relentless in its pursuit of a Palestinian state according to 1967 borders and with Jerusalem as its capital, the Kingdom’s minister of state for foreign affairs told his Islamic counterparts at a meeting in Abu Dhabi.
Adel Al-Jubeir headed the Kingdom’s delegation to the 46th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers, which started Friday.
Al-Jubeir emphasized that the Palestinian cause is a priority for the Kingdom and would not rest until the establishment of a Palestinian state.
One of the most important challenges facing the world is terrorism and extremism, he also told fellow delegates, and expressed the Arab group’s disappointment about the continued coup from Iran-backed Houthi militias against Yemen’s legitimate government.
He reiterated the group’s support for the UN special envoy’s efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis and said there was also support for efforts to reach a political solution that safeguarded the unity of Syria.
Al-Jubeir remarked that Iran continued with its terrorist activities and aggressive behavior in the region, by fueling sectarian tension and interfering in the affairs of other countries.
He condemned human rights violations against Rohingya Muslims in Burma, calling upon the international community to stop such practices and give the Muslim minority their rights without discrimination or ethnic classification.
Al-Jubeir met a number of foreign ministers on the sidelines of the session: UAE, Bahrain, Indonesia, Tajikistan, India, Mauritania and Niger among others.

