Palestine 'top priority' for Saudi Arabia: Al-Jubeir

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa on the sidelines of the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Abu Dhabi. (SPA)
Updated 03 March 2019
SPA
Palestine ‘top priority’ for Saudi Arabia: Al-Jubeir

  Riyadh urges promotion, protection of minority rights
  Al-Jubeir remarked that Iran continued with its terrorist activities and aggressive behavior in the region, by fueling sectarian tension and interfering in the affairs of other countries
Updated 03 March 2019
SPA
ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia will be relentless in its pursuit of a Palestinian state according to 1967 borders and with Jerusalem as its capital, the Kingdom’s minister of state for foreign affairs told his Islamic counterparts at a meeting in Abu Dhabi.
Adel Al-Jubeir headed the Kingdom’s delegation to the 46th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers, which started Friday.
Al-Jubeir emphasized that the Palestinian cause is a priority for the Kingdom and would not rest until the establishment of a Palestinian state.
One of the most important challenges facing the world is terrorism and extremism, he also told fellow delegates, and expressed the Arab group’s disappointment about the continued coup from Iran-backed Houthi militias against Yemen’s legitimate government.
He reiterated the group’s support for the UN special envoy’s efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis and said there was also support for efforts to reach a political solution that safeguarded the unity of Syria.
Al-Jubeir remarked that Iran continued with its terrorist activities and aggressive behavior in the region, by fueling sectarian tension and interfering in the affairs of other countries.
He condemned human rights violations against Rohingya Muslims in Burma, calling upon the international community to stop such practices and give the Muslim minority their rights without discrimination or ethnic classification.
Al-Jubeir met a number of foreign ministers on the sidelines of the session: UAE, Bahrain, Indonesia, Tajikistan, India, Mauritania and Niger among others.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation's Council of Foreign Ministers

Saudi Arabia’s message of peace to Beirut forum

The center encourages interreligious and intercultural dialogue, promoting the culture of respect for diversity, and consolidating justice and peace between nations and peoples. (SPA)
Updated 03 March 2019
Arab News
Saudi Arabia's message of peace to Beirut forum

  The center encourages interreligious and intercultural dialogue, promoting the culture of respect for diversity, and consolidating justice and peace between nations and peoples
Updated 03 March 2019
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs took part in the Interreligious Platform for Dialogue and Cooperation in the Arab World held in Beirut.
The event, organized by King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID), was attended by the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari, and the Spanish ambassador to Lebanon, Jose Maria de la Ferre.
The ministry’s representative, Mohammed bin Abdul Wahed Al-Arifi, conveyed the greetings of the Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh.
“The ministry’s message, deriving from the Kingdom’s message, focuses on spreading the values of moderation and dialogue to reflect the true image of Islam and renounce violence and hatred,” he said.
Al-Arifi said: “Advocates have a great responsibility toward their countries. Activating their role in society according to the leadership’s directives and to the 2030 Vision’s requirements, helps promotes the values of moderation and dialogue.”
KAICIID was established in 2012 by Saudi Arabia, Austria and Spain, and is based in Vienna.
The center encourages interreligious and intercultural dialogue, promoting the culture of respect for diversity, and consolidating justice and peace between nations and peoples.

Topics: King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) Beirut

