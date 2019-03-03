You are here

Dingoes put down after French tourists mauled on Australian island

Australian authorities have warned visitors in the past that dingoes are wild animals and need to be treated as such. (AFP)
AFP
  • Fraser, the world’s largest sand island, is popular with tourists for its beaches — and dingoes
  • Authorities have warned visitors in the past that dingoes are wild animals and need to be treated as such
AFP
SYDNEY: Two dingoes have been put down after a French mother and son were mauled at an Australian tourist island, authorities said Sunday, the second attack in the popular spot in just over a month.
Paramedics said the pair had just stepped out of a vehicle at the World Heritage-listed Fraser Island off the Queensland state coast on Thursday evening when they came across a pack of dingoes.
“The couple panicked and ran back toward the vehicle and it was that time when the pack actually chased them and attacked,” Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman Michael Augustus said Friday.
The woman had “multiple superficial bites, predominantly to the lower limbs” while the boy had “significant wounds to his legs, arms and face,” he said. Both were taken to a nearby hospital in a stable condition.
Augustus said the pair were believed to be French tourists, with local media reporting that the boy was aged nine and the woman in her 20s.
One dingo involved in the attack was captured and euthanized by Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers on Friday and another was put down Sunday, the state’s environment department said in a statement.
In January, a six-year-old boy was mauled by the native animal after as he ran up a dune on the island.
Fraser, the world’s largest sand island, is popular with tourists for its beaches — and dingoes.
Authorities have warned visitors in the past that dingoes are wild animals and need to be treated as such.
Tourists are also told to keep children close by, to not run, and to not to feed the dingoes.
Native to Australia, dingoes came under the spotlight with the disappearance of baby Azaria Chamberlain at Uluru, or Ayers Rock, in 1980 for which her mother Lindy was convicted of murder and her father, Michael, of being an accessory.
The convictions were overturned in 1988 after the chance find of a piece of Azaria’s clothing near a dingo lair.
A landmark court ruling in 2012 found that a dingo did snatch their baby from a tent.

Topics: Australia wildlife

US ambassador to UK slams critics of American agriculture

Chickens are pictured at a poultry factory in Lapa city, Parana state, Brazil, May 31, 2016. (REUTERS)
Updated 03 March 2019
AP
US ambassador to UK slams critics of American agriculture

  • Chlorinated chicken — or chlorine-treated chicken — refer to chicken carcasses that have been treated with antimicrobial rinses to remove harmful bacteria
Updated 03 March 2019
AP
0

LONDON: The US ambassador to Britain has attacked what he described as a “smear” campaign against American agriculture by interests with a protectionist agenda.
Woody Johnson said in an article published in the Daily Telegraph on Saturday that US food products are safe, and that scare stories about “chlorine-washed chicken” and “hormone-pumped beef” are being used to mislead the public. The comments come as Britain prepares to negotiate its own trade deals with the US and other countries after Britain’s departure from the European Union set for later this month.
“You have been presented with a false choice: either stick to EU directives, or find yourselves flooded with American food of the lowest quality,” Johnson wrote. “Inflammatory and misleading terms like ‘chlorinated chicken’ and ‘hormone beef’ are deployed to cast American farming in the worst possible light. It is time the myths are called out for what they really are: a smear campaign.”
Johnson says American producers use “scientific” and “technological” tools to feed a growing global population, in contrast to the European Union’s “Museum of Agriculture.”
Chlorinated chicken — or chlorine-treated chicken — refer to chicken carcasses that have been treated with antimicrobial rinses to remove harmful bacteria. The practice is common in the US but banned in the EU.
When asked about allowing the import of such chicken in 2017, Environment Secretary Michael Gove told the BBC flatly that it would not be allowed, saying that the UK would not “dilute our high animal welfare standards” in pursuit of a trade deal.
The UK’s National Farmers Union has raised concerns about US practices, saying trade deals shouldn’t allow imports produced “to lower standards than those required of British farmers.”
While the president of the union, Minette Batters, did not dispute that chlorine-washed chicken and hormone-fed beef were “safe,” she said other factors were worth considering in the debate about whether it should be allowed.
“Our consumer has demanded high standards of animal welfare, we’ve risen to that challenge,” she told the BBC. “(Johnson’s) right to make the point that food security is crucially important, we would say the same. But all we’re saying is: ‘Produce the food to our standards and we’ll have a trade deal.’“

Topics: United Kindom chicken

