You are here

  • Home
  • Brexit casts shadow over stands at Geneva car show
﻿

Brexit casts shadow over stands at Geneva car show

Britain is Europe’s second-biggest buyer of cars and fourth biggest manufacturer, and Brexit would mean disruption to supplies will have repercussions across the industry. (AFP)
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters
0

Brexit casts shadow over stands at Geneva car show

  • If Britain leaves the EU on March 29 without a withdrawal deal, all bets are off on what will happen to the just-in-time production system
  • With less than a month to go, UK leader Theresa May is trying to renegotiate a withdrawal deal
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: The usual mix of sports cars, offroaders and family saloons will be on display at the Geneva motor show this week, but with one big difference from previous years — they may be about to become harder and costlier to make, and more expensive to buy.
If Britain leaves the European Union on March 29 without a withdrawal deal, all bets are off on what will happen to the just-in-time production system on which the European auto industry relies, or to demand for vehicles across the continent.
And the situation has just got more complicated. Last week, British Prime Minister Theresa May raised the prospect of a short delay to Brexit, potentially disrupting the plans that carmakers have put in place to cope with a no-deal divorce.
“I’m sure I speak for most of the country when I say, we just want to get it done. We just want to know where we are and get on with it,” Andy Palmer, the chief executive of British sports car maker Aston Martin, told Reuters.
His company has said it will spend up to $40 million (£30 million) on preparing for a potentially disorderly Brexit, including stocking more components and potentially flying in parts if ports are clogged up.
The stakes are high. Britain is Europe’s second-biggest buyer of cars and fourth biggest manufacturer, meaning disruption to supplies — and possible tariffs of up to 10 percent on vehicles moving between Britain and the European Union — will have repercussions across the industry.
With less than a month to go, May is trying to renegotiate a withdrawal deal with the EU that British lawmakers have so far refused to approve.
The timing could hardly be worse for a car industry already struggling with a slowdown in China, the world’s biggest autos market, a plunge in demand for diesel vehicles and costly investments in electric as well as self-driving cars.
Britain’s once booming car industry is already recording drops in sales, investment and output, with Japan’s Honda delivering the biggest blow so far by announcing plans to close its British factory.
But carmakers cannot suddenly stop plans which have been years in the making.
British supercar maker McLaren will display its Speedtail in Geneva, while fellow British luxury brand Bentley will show off the Bentayga Speed and Aston Martin its Lagonda all-terrain concept vehicle.
Meanwhile, Japan’s Toyota has just begun churning out its new Corolla car at its English factory.
But others are staying away from Europe’s top car show. These include Britain’s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which is belt-tightening, and US manufacturer Ford, which is making cuts to its European operations.
JLR has said it faces a more than £1.2 billion hit to its profits if there is a “bad Brexit deal,” which would involve tariffs on cars of up to 10 percent and between roughly 2 and 4 percent on components and engines.
Ford, which does not make cars in Britain but builds nearly 1.3 engines there, has said a no-deal Brexit could cost up to $1 billion.
It fears delays and tariffs before the engines can be fitted into vehicles in Germany, Turkey, the United States and elsewhere.
Ford also has the most exposed overseas plant, with nearly one in three cars rolling off the production line in its Cologne plant in Germany destined for Britain, the company’s third-largest market, according to researchers LMC Automotive.
Seven of the top 10 factories that export the highest volumes to Britain are in Germany, which itself is teetering on the edge of recession.
Ford said last month it would take “whatever action is necessary to preserve the competitiveness of our European business.”
But moving production can takes years, meaning firms would have to manage a no-deal Brexit, at least in the short term. Honda’s plant closure announced last month will not take place until 2021.
A delay to Brexit could also ruin some contingency plans.
JLR, Honda and BMW’s Mini and Rolls-Royce brands — together accounting for around 55 percent of UK car output — all plan to shut down in April from between a week to up to a month in case of any disruption from a no-deal Brexit.
Shutdowns are generally organized months in advance so employee holidays can be scheduled and suppliers can adjust volumes, making them hard to move.
The uncertainty leaves automakers grappling to address a huge range of potential problems, from recertifying models to investing in more pallets to transport German-made engines.
“We can listen to the rhetoric of British politicians saying ‘we’ll make the Dover port flow, we’ll let the stuff in’ but what they fail to realize is that for every time you bring in an engine, you’ve got to send a pallet back to Germany,” said Aston Martin’s Palmer.
“If the French aren’t opening up their border, very soon you run out of pallets.”

Related

0
World
May’s Brexit deal, no-deal or delay? British PM offers lawmakers a choice
0
World
Britain’s Labour Party backs Brexit referendum

With IPO due, Uber aims to be ‘Amazon of transportation’

Updated 03 March 2019
AFP
0

With IPO due, Uber aims to be ‘Amazon of transportation’

  • Uber lays out vision of a transformed world of personal mobility as it steers toward a keenly anticipated stock market debut
  • ‘The vision is to be an all-in-one app for all your transportation needs’
Updated 03 March 2019
AFP
0

SANTA MONICA, United States: Uber, the ridesharing behemoth set to launch a stock offering soon, is aiming beyond sharing car rides to becoming the “Amazon of transportation” in a future where people share instead of owning vehicles.
Uber laid out its vision of a transformed world of personal mobility as it steered toward a keenly anticipated stock market debut that will follow an initial public offering of shares by US rideshare rival Lyft announced on Friday.
“Cars really were, for us, a kind of starting place,” said transportation policy and research chief Andrew Salzberg at an Uber media event in Santa Monica, California.
“Once we’ve built this platform for mobility there are a whole host of business lines we can build beyond that.”
The Southern California beach city was teeming with electric scooters and bicycles from Uber and rivals that may be checked out with a smartphone app.
“The idea that every time you walk outside there is this electric, fun-to-ride vehicle waiting to take you to your next destination is really incredible,” said Nick Foley, head of product for Jump, the electric bike startup acquired by Uber.
“It’s more than just an app to book a bike; it’s an app where you can have reliable micro mobility booking or a could book a car if the weather isn’t nice.”
Foley believed that a shift to mobility as a smartphone-summoned-service will alter lifestyles as dramatically as did the mass market debut of the automobile.
Combining electric motors with light-weight scooters or bicycles, and having them on streets to be used on demand, provides an ideal method of getting around in traffic-troubled cities, according to Uber.
Electric bicycles and scooters can get people efficiently to destinations in congested downtowns, where they can switch to public transit or car ride sharing at their convenience.
Uber’s effort to be an all-encompassing platform for getting around includes adding e-scooter rival Lime and city transit services to its smartphone application, along with improving features designed to get people to travel together instead of riding solo.
The California-based startup’s collaboration with cities includes sharing anonymous traffic flow data with officials in charge of public transit, bicycle lanes, parking and road planning.
Uber is also integrating transit schedules into its app, and will soon add a way to pay fares as well.
“We can’t really be the Amazon for transportation without the biggest mode of transportation out there, which is public transport,” said Uber transit team leader David Reich.
“The vision is to be an all-in-one app for all your transportation needs.”
If all goes to plan, commuters could ride an e-scooter to a transit station, take a train then grab an e-bike, ride share or e-scooter at the arriving station to complete a journey.
Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi has made a priority of working with transit agencies, according to Reich.
Jump has leapt into 16 US cities, and planned to expand internationally this year beginning in Europe, according to founder and chief executive Ryan Rzepecki.
“I think we are in year zero of a 10-year, mega-cultural shift,” Rzepecki said.
E-scooters and dockless bikes arriving on streets of US cities have caused complaints, safety concerns, and the need for laws to reign in reckless riding.
“For as much cultural change we have been seeing in cities, I think the pushback has been incredibly low,” Rzepecki said, however.
He was excited to get Jump into Europe, where he felt cities were more inclined to be designed with bicycling in mind.
Uber is also taking to the sky with an Elevate project to have electric aircraft carry people between “skyports,” taking off and landing vertically.
Director of vehicle systems engineering Mark Moore, who spent decades at NASA, joined Uber a little more than two years ago.
“We are one of the very big, bold bets that is coming up with a whole new choice of transportation in cities faced with gridlock really grinding them to a halt,” Moore said of Elevate.
He expected experimental flights next year, with Uber putting Elevate aircraft into service in Dallas, Los Angeles, and a soon-to-be revealed third US city by 2023, pledging to make this an affordable travel option.
“We have zero interest in doing this for the elites,” Moore said.
“This is all about designing a nodal transport system that meets the needs of cities.”
Uber’s platform moves cargo as well as people, with a “Freight” service that connects truckers with shippers in a way similar to how drivers connect with people seeking rides.
Uber is also seeing growing success with an “Eats” service that lets drivers make money delivering meals ordered from restaurants.
Uber is the largest and most prominent of the “sharing economy” startups that are on the cusp of transforming several industries, and its IPO could be a milestone for the trend.
“When Uber goes public it will be a vote of confidence on the sharing economy but also a vote confidence on the company,” said New York University professor Arun Sundararajan.

Topics: Markets IPO equities stocks Uber US

Related

0
Business & Economy
Daimler, BMW to invest $1.13 billion in venture to rival Uber
0
Business & Economy
Uber makes confidential filing for long-awaited IPO

Latest updates

Brexit casts shadow over stands at Geneva car show
0
UN says heavy rains, floods kill 20 in southern Afghanistan
0
US-backed force expects ‘decisive battle’ against Daesh
0
Dingoes put down after French tourists mauled on Australian island
0
US police officers who shot Stephon Clark eight times will not be charged
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.