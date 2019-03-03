You are here

Russia to prevent US military intervention in Venezuela

A demonstrator confronts Venezuelan national policemen standing guard at the Simon Bolivar international bridge, which connects to the Colombian border. (AFP)
Reuters
Russia to prevent US military intervention in Venezuela

  • ‘We are very much concerned that the USA could carry out any provocations to shed blood, to find a cause and reasons for an intervention in Venezuela’
Reuters
MOSCOW: Russia will do all possible to prevent a US military intervention in Venezuela, the TASS news agency quoted the speaker of Russia’s upper house of parliament as saying on Sunday.
“We are very much concerned that the USA could carry out any provocations to shed blood, to find a cause and reasons for an intervention in Venezuela,” Valentina Matvienko told Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez in Moscow.
“But we will do all in order not to allow this,” said Matvienko, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.

Topics: Venezuela Russia US

Bangladesh returns ‘lost’ Myanmar soldier

Updated 03 March 2019
AFP
Bangladesh returns 'lost' Myanmar soldier

  • Ties between Bangladesh and Myanmar have soured since about 740,000 Rohingya Muslims fled the Buddhist-majority country
  • Bangladesh and Myanmar signed an agreement in November 2017 for the repatriation of the Rohingya
Updated 03 March 2019
AFP
COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Bangladesh forces handed back on Sunday a Myanmar soldier more than two months after he strayed across the border into a jungle in the Muslim-majority nation, a senior official said.
Aung Bo Bo Thein, 30, was detained by Bangladeshi security forces on January 24 near the southern town of Naikhongchhari, Brig. Gen. Sajedur Rahman said.
“He crossed the border and was found in a jungle. Today we have handed him over to Myanmar border police through a flag meeting,” said Rahman, border guard regional commander.
Ties between Bangladesh and Myanmar have soured since about 740,000 Rohingya Muslims fled the Buddhist-majority country in 2017 following a military clampdown in restive Rakhine state.
Dhaka had already been hosting another 300,000 Rohingya who took refuge in squalid camps in Bangladesh’s southeastern Cox’s Bazar district after previous bouts of violence.
Bangladesh and Myanmar signed an agreement in November 2017 for the repatriation of the Rohingya, but the persecuted Muslim minority has refused to go back unless they are granted citizenship and other rights.
This week Bangladesh told the UN Security Council that it will no longer be able to take in refugees from Myanmar.
Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque told a Council meeting that the crisis over the repatriation of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya sheltering in his country had gone from “bad to worse” and urged the council to take “decisive” action.
Rahman said Rohingya arrivals from Myanmar have almost stopped, with none arriving in the past few weeks.
Bangladesh in recent months has stepped up security near the border to curb smuggling of Yaba — a popular methamphetamine pill — across the border from Myanmar, he said.
Myanmar’s Ambassador Hau Do Suan insisted his government was taking steps and appealed for patience.

Topics: Myanmar Bangladesh Rohingya

