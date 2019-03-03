You are here

  • Protests resume in Algeria on day Bouteflika due to submit election bid
Protests resume in Algeria on day Bouteflika due to submit election bid

Algerian students take part in a protest against ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term at Place d'Armes in the city of Oran on February 26, 2019. (AFP)
  • Opponents say Bouteflika is no longer fit to lead the North African country
  • Algerians have taken to the streets since demonstrations demanding he step down began ten days ago
ALGIERS: Anti-government protests resumed in Algeria on Sunday as tens of thousands gathered in the capital and other towns to demand Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika drop plans to stand for a fifth term, witnesses and residents said.
In a rare wave of public dissent, Algerians have been taking to the streets since rallies calling on him to step down began 10 days ago. Bouteflika, 82, in shaky health for years, was due to submit his official election papers at the Constitutional Council in Algiers on Sunday, the deadline for candidates.
He need not do so in person, the state news agency APS said. Bouteflika, rarely seen in public since he suffered a stroke in 2013, was at the weekend still in Switzerland for unspecified medical checks, according to Swiss media.
Algeria's weak and divided opposition and civic groups have called for more protests should Bouteflika, who has been in power for 20 years, confirm his re-election bid.
Opponents say that Bouteflika is no longer fit to lead, citing his poor health and what they call chronic corruption and a lack of economic reforms to tackle unemployment that exceeds 25 percent among people under the age of 30.
But analysts say protesters lack leadership and organisation in a country still dominated by veterans, like Bouteflika, of the 1954-62 independence war against France.
Thousands of students gathered at several university faculties, one of them near the Constitutional Council where presidential candidates file their papers, chanting: "No to a fifth term!" or "A free and democratic Algeria!"
There was heavy security around the Constitutional Council, and police prevented restive students from leaving the campus nearby, keeping the main gates shut. But some students were seen later marching outside.
"We will not stop until we get rid of this system," said Aicha, a 23-year-old student. Many university graduates face joblessness in an economy dominated by the state.

Topics: Algeria

Afghanistan donates $1 million to UN agency for Palestinians

  • Cavusoglu said that UNRWA would need more support in the future and promised Turkey would increase its aid to Palestinians
  • Last August, the Trump administration announced it was cutting US funding for the agency
ISTANBUL: Afghanistan has given $1 million to the main UN program for Palestinian refugees.
Abdul Rahim Sayed Jan, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Turkey, presented the donation on Sunday to Pierre Krähenbühl, commissioner of the UN Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, in an Istanbul ceremony.
Turkey’s foreign minister, who hosted the meeting, congratulated Afghanistan for the donation. Mevlut Cavusoglu said that despite the hardships suffered by the Afghan people, their country has shown “the most beautiful example of international brotherhood with its noble act.”
Cavusoglu added that UNRWA would need more support in the future and promised Turkey would increase its aid to Palestinians.
Last August, the Trump administration announced it was cutting US funding for the agency.

Topics: Afghanistan UNWRA Palestine

