Saab sisters: Stars show up as Lebanese fashion house wows Paris

DUBAI: Elie Saab was among designers featured at Paris Fashion Week Saturday, with organizers on heightened alert as French yellow vests protesters mobilized in Paris for a 16th straight weekend.

Many guests invited to the Elie Saab show were held up by snaking traffic caused by the yellow vest demonstrations in Paris, including Lebanese fashion blogger El-Sahely who told her Instagram followers that she arrived a minute before the show. However, the display, held a short distance from the Arc de Triomphe at the exclusive Hotel Salomon de Rothschild, started on time and without incident, The Associated Press reported.

Paris’ Fashion Federation has held top level meetings with police to assess the threat of any potential disruption to shows, especially because luxury Parisian boutiques were smashed in previous marches. No major incident has yet occurred.

Some guests gasped as shouts erupted on the street ahead of the show — but the fracas, it transpired, came from excited fans of VIP attendees who included American socialite Olivia Palermo.

Palermo was joined by the likes of El-Sahely, wearing a chic red coat that was belted at the waist, and influencers Nathalie Fanj and Leena Al-Ghouti.

An infectious, retro soundtrack had fashion editors smiling as their tapped their feet at Elie Saab’s fun collection that channeled this season’s top trend: The ‘70s.

Bright lighting banished any gray mood caused by the French capital’s overcast weather and angry demonstrations, The Associated Press noted.

It illuminated a typically-feminine array of color-rich gowns.

Charlie’s Angels-style jabot collars and high necks led the eye down to tight-fitting gowns with floppy ruffles across the bust or down the side. Later, sparkly disco gowns dazzled.

Thigh-high leather boots — another big Paris trend — were delivered in eye-popping colors such as vivid blue, carmine red and cadmium green. They matched the hues of the gowns in a “total look” effect.

The collection, the house said, was filled with “a little bit of romance and a whole lot of love.” That mantra translated as an overly busy heart print on skirts and gowns that diverged from the retro musing and fared less well.

Six looks we loved from the show...

Dancing queen

Sequins were generously scattered over black tulle in this 70s-inspired look, fit for a night at the disco — in the VIP section, of course.

Lovestruck

Saab dubbed this collection “Lovestruck,” and the tiny hearts embroidered across this burgundy gown fit right into the theme. It’s a safe, been-there-done-that color for a winter collection, but it’s still a stunning choice.

Caped crusader

The aquatic cape takes this dramatic pantsuit to the next level with its floaty quality (despite a sea of sequins that should weigh it down) and neat pleats.

Keeping it classic

The A-line ball gown is both classic and elegant. The designer took things up a notch with the knotted, mid-length cape thrown over his model’s bare shoulders.

Ruffling no feathers

A floppy ruffle extends across the bust and down the side of this minidress, with an extra helping of frills on the hemline. It’s not groundbreaking, but we all need closet staples.

Staid or stylish?

The gold-teal-and-black color palette and overly busy print could remind the harshest critic of a staid hotel carpet, but it’s a statement-maker with gorgeous puffed sleeves nonetheless.