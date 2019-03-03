You are here

  • Home
  • Shamima Begum’s Dutch husband wants to return to the Netherlands with her
﻿

Shamima Begum’s Dutch husband wants to return to the Netherlands with her

The Dutch husband of Shamima Begum has said he wants her to return to the Netherlands with him. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

Shamima Begum’s Dutch husband wants to return to the Netherlands with her

  • Riedijk, 27, is being held in a Kurdish detention center in north-eastern Syria
  • Begum was moved to another camp nearer the Iraqi border after receiving death threats
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: The Dutch husband of Shamima Begum, the British-born teenager who ran away to join Daesh in Syria in 2015, has said he wants her to return to the Netherlands with him.
Yago Riedijk and Begum married days after she arrived inside Daesh-held territory aged 15.
Riedijk, 27, is being held in a Kurdish detention center in north-eastern Syria. He faces a six-year jail term for joining a terror organization if he returns to the Netherlands.
In an interview with the BBC, Riedijk admitted fighting for the group but says he now wants to return home with his wife and their newborn son.
Riedijk said he rejected Daesh and had tried to leave the group, according to the BBC. He added that he was imprisoned in Raqqa and tortured after the extremists accused him of being a Dutch spy.
Begum, now aged 19, and Riedijk escaped from the town of Baghouz, the last Daesh-held area in eastern Syria, as the terror group’s territory collapsed.
Her husband surrendered to a group of Syrian fighters, and Begum and their newborn son Jerah ended up among 39,000 people at the Al-Hawl refugee camp in northern Syria.
Begum was moved to another camp nearer the Iraqi border after receiving death threats.
She had earlier said that she wanted to return to Britain but her British citizenship was revoked on security grounds.
When asked if he thought marrying a 15-year-old girl was acceptable, Riedijk told the BBC: “To be honest, when my friend came and said there was a girl who was interested in marriage, I wasn’t that interested because of her age, but I accepted the offer anyway.
“We sat down and she seemed in a good state of mind. It was her own choice; she was the one who asked to look for a partner for her.
“Then I was invited and, yeah, she was very young and it might have been better for her to wait a bit, but she didn’t — she chose to get married and I chose to marry her.”

Topics: Shamima Begum Netherlands Daesh

Related

0
Middle-East
Daesh teenager Shamima Begum moved from Syria camp after death threats
0
Middle-East
Syria’s Kurds set free nearly 300 Daesh-linked Syrians

Students protest in Algeria on day Bouteflika due to submit election bid

Updated 03 March 2019
Reuters
0

Students protest in Algeria on day Bouteflika due to submit election bid

  • Opponents say Bouteflika is no longer fit to lead the North African country
  • Algerians have taken to the streets since demonstrations demanding he step down began ten days ago
Updated 03 March 2019
Reuters
0

ALGIERS: Hundreds of Algerian students gathered on Sunday in the capital to demand Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika abandon his plan to stand for a fifth term in April elections, witnesses said.
Algerians have taken to the streets since demonstrations demanding he step down began ten days ago. Bouteflika, 82, is due to submit his official election papers at the Constitutional Council in Algiers on Sunday, the deadline for candidates.
It is believed he does not need to do so in person. Bouteflika, rarely seen in public since he suffered a stroke in 2013, was by Sunday night still in Switzerland where he has been treated for unspecified medical checks for one week, according to Swiss media.
Hundreds of students gathered inside a university campus near the Constitutional Council, chanting: “No to a fifth term!,” witnesses said.
There was heavy security around the Constitutional Council, and police prevented students from leaving the campus a roughly 10-minute walk away.
Bouteflika had on Saturday changed his campaign manager, state media said. He has not addressed the protests against him — the biggest turnout in eight years.
Opponents say Bouteflika is no longer fit to lead the North African country, a major oil and gas producer.

Topics: Algeria

Related

0
Middle-East
Tens of thousands of Algerians call on Bouteflika to step down
0
Middle-East
Dozens arrested in protests against fifth term for Algeria president

Latest updates

Shamima Begum’s Dutch husband wants to return to the Netherlands with her
0
Saab sisters: Stars show up as Lebanese fashion house wows Paris
0
US wants to know if Pakistan used US-built F-16 jets to down Indian warplane
0
Malaysia open to resume MH370 hunt five years on
0
Students protest in Algeria on day Bouteflika due to submit election bid
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.