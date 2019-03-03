You are here

  • Home
  • Afghanistan donates $1 million to UN agency for Palestinians
﻿

Afghanistan donates $1 million to UN agency for Palestinians

1 / 2
Afghanistan's ambassador to Turkey, Abdul Rahim Sayed, left, presents his nation's one million US dollar aid to Pierre Krahenbuhl, right, the Commissioner-General of UNRWA for Palestine Refugees during a ceremony in Istanbul, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP)
2 / 2
Afghanistan's ambassador to Turkey, Abdul Rahim Sayed, left, presents his nation's one million US dollar aid to Pierre Krahenbuhl, right, the Commissioner-General of UNRWA for Palestine Refugees during a ceremony in Istanbul, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AP
0

Afghanistan donates $1 million to UN agency for Palestinians

  • Cavusoglu said that UNRWA would need more support in the future and promised Turkey would increase its aid to Palestinians
  • Last August, the Trump administration announced it was cutting US funding for the agency
Updated 8 sec ago
AP
0

ISTANBUL: Afghanistan has given $1 million to the main UN program for Palestinian refugees.
Abdul Rahim Sayed Jan, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Turkey, presented the donation on Sunday to Pierre Krähenbühl, commissioner of the UN Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, in an Istanbul ceremony.
Turkey’s foreign minister, who hosted the meeting, congratulated Afghanistan for the donation. Mevlut Cavusoglu said that despite the hardships suffered by the Afghan people, their country has shown “the most beautiful example of international brotherhood with its noble act.”
Cavusoglu added that UNRWA would need more support in the future and promised Turkey would increase its aid to Palestinians.
Last August, the Trump administration announced it was cutting US funding for the agency.

Topics: Afghanistan UNWRA Palestine

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Palestine ‘top priority’ for Saudi Arabia: Al-Jubeir
Special 0
Pakistan
US envoy meets top Taliban leader in Doha ahead of formal talks on Afghanistan’s future

Egypt court upholds prison term for former anti-graft chief

Updated 2 min 4 sec ago
AFP
0

Egypt court upholds prison term for former anti-graft chief

  • Geneina was head of Egypt’s Central Auditing Organization until he was sacked by El-Sisi in 2016 for allegedly exaggerating the cost of corruption
Updated 2 min 4 sec ago
AFP
0

CAIRO: An Egyptian court on Sunday upheld a five-year prison sentence for the country’s former anti-corruption chief, found guilty of insulting the military, legal sources said.
A military court rejected Hisham Geneina’s appeal and confirmed his sentence, a judicial source said, over comments made in an interview with the news website HuffPost Arabi.
Geneina was head of Egypt’s Central Auditing Organization until he was sacked by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in 2016 for allegedly exaggerating the cost of corruption.
He subsequently became a top aide to former military chief of staff Sami Anan, who planned to challenge El-Sisi in presidential polls but was arrested.
Geneina claimed Anan held documents on “political events and crises that Egyptian society has passed through” since the 2011 uprising.
He said the documents could be released if Anan — who remains in jail — was harmed.
Following the interview, Geneina was detained in February 2018 and sentenced last April to five years in prison for “spreading news that harms the armed forces.”
Sunday’s ruling “could be challenged before a higher military court,” Geneina’s lawyer Ali Taha said.
Moataz Wadnan, the journalist who conducted the interview, was also detained but has not yet been put on trial, according to rights lawyer Negad Al-Borai.
Without any serious challenger at the ballot box, El-Sisi won a second four-year term last March with 97 percent of the vote.
Egypt’s parliament, packed with El-Sisi supporters, is seeking to institute constitutional amendments that would extend his rule beyond 2022.

Topics: Egypt Graft probe Hisham Geneina

Latest updates

Egypt court upholds prison term for former anti-graft chief
0
UK's Hunt says Yemen peace process 'could be dead within weeks'
0
800 Palestinians allowed to exit Gaza to perform Umrah
0
Afghanistan donates $1 million to UN agency for Palestinians
0
Shamima Begum’s Dutch husband wants to return to the Netherlands with her
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.