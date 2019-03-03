Afghanistan donates $1 million to UN agency for Palestinians

ISTANBUL: Afghanistan has given $1 million to the main UN program for Palestinian refugees.
Abdul Rahim Sayed Jan, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Turkey, presented the donation on Sunday to Pierre Krähenbühl, commissioner of the UN Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, in an Istanbul ceremony.
Turkey’s foreign minister, who hosted the meeting, congratulated Afghanistan for the donation. Mevlut Cavusoglu said that despite the hardships suffered by the Afghan people, their country has shown “the most beautiful example of international brotherhood with its noble act.”
Cavusoglu added that UNRWA would need more support in the future and promised Turkey would increase its aid to Palestinians.
Last August, the Trump administration announced it was cutting US funding for the agency.
