Kepa Arrizabalaga makes amends for Wembley mutiny meltdown in Fulham clash

Chelsea's Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga applauds supporters on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Chelsea at Craven Cottage.
Chelsea's Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga makes a late save during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Chelsea at Craven Cottage.
Chelsea's Willian in action with Fulham's Joe Bryan
Chelsea's Gonzalo Higuain, left, challenges for the ball with Fulham's Joe Bryan during the match between Fulham and Chelsea at Craven Cottage stadium in London, England, Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic in action with Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri
Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian (L) vies with Fulham's English defender Joe Bryan (R) during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Chelsea at Craven Cottage in London on March 3, 2019.
LONDON: Jorginho fired Chelsea to a 2-1 win at struggling Fulham on Sunday as Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga seemed to be on the road to redemption after his Wembley mutiny with a highly impressive, match-saving display.
Maurizio Sarri’s side took the lead through Gonzalo Higuain before Calum Chambers equalized at Craven Cottage.
In an incident-packed first half, the much-maligned Jorginho restored Chelsea’s lead with his first goal since the opening weekend of the season.
Chelsea were also indebted to Kepa for a series of superb saves that preserved their lead after the break, lifting the sixth-placed Blues within two points of fourth placed Manchester United.
Blues boss Maurizio Sarri had dropped Kepa for Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday as punishment for the Spaniard’s refusal to be substituted during last weekend’s League Cup final defeat against Manchester City.
But Sarri had insisted Kepa remained his “first choice” and the world’s most expensive keeper returned in place of Willy Caballero after his one-game demotion.
“Kepa is a man,” Sarri said. “He understood the mistake he made, so he was able to react very well. It is very important for our group and our dressing room.
The Chelsea boss, while pleased with the three points, felt his team could have been more ruthless in front of goal to kill the game off, especially as Fulham had the ball in the net at the death but were foiled by an assistant’s flag for offside.
“We played very well only for 60 minutes, we could have killed the match.
“We were not able to so in the last 20 or 25 minutes and we were in trouble because we were very tired mentally and physically after 120 minutes against Manchester City and a strong match against Tottenham.
“But I am really very happy with the performance for 60 minutes and the result.”
The performance of on-loan striker Higuain will also have lifted the spirits of the Chelsea manager. It was Higuain’s third goal in eight games since the Argentine joined from Juventus in January.
“Higuain played a very good match. I think at the moment he is not at his best, but he is improving. I hope in a couple of weeks he will be able to arrive at his best,” Sarri said.
Blues captain Cezar Azplicueta admitted Chelsea knew they had been in a game and that it was a tough encounter.
“It was a tough game. In the first half we played very well and created a lot of chances to go in more comfortably at half-time.
“We didn’t score and we know Fulham are fighting relegation, every point matters — they pushed hard and sometimes you have to dig in.
“We know that we are entering into the last stage of the season where we have to take everything we can. We have a lot of targets to get. Hopefully we can get what we want”
Fulham caretaker manager Scott Parker was under no illusions the task that faces his side between now and the end of the season.  “It was a rollcoaster for me on the sidelines. In the first half we felt stung against a very good side, we didn’t put our stamp on the game in possession.  That was a big focus for us. In the second half we did do that. The most important thing was we showed character.
“We showed character with the ball, not just running hard, which is standard. Our center-halves got the ball and played, this is the way Fulham play and the way I want my team to play.
“I am thinking long term in the best interests of Fulham Football Club. I will treat this as long term because I want to help this club.”

‘Fortunate’ Roger Federer shows no signs of slowing after 100th title in Dubai

Updated 03 March 2019
Arab News
0

‘Fortunate’ Roger Federer shows no signs of slowing after 100th title in Dubai

  • Speaking in the aftermath of his landmark victory, the Swiss superstar called the achievement a “dream come true”
  • The question on everybody’s lips now is whether or not he will overtake the great Jimmy Connor
Updated 03 March 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: After winning his 100th career title in Dubai at the weekend, Roger Federer has put his incredible longevity in tennis down to mental toughness, staying injury-free, a strong support network and a sprinkling of good fortune along the way.

Speaking in the aftermath of his landmark victory, the Swiss superstar called the achievement a “dream come true” and said he was feeling a “deep satisfaction” with the result.

“It was an immediate (satisfaction), because I know what it means. I like these type of numbers or records, to be quite honest.

“A lot of people always emphasize the Grand Slams and all these things, but I play on the ATP Tour, this is where I’ve won so many of them and been around for so long,” he said.

“I didn’t come expecting I was going to win, I hadn’t played since Australia.  “I’m just happy on all fronts with how my game has progressed, how well I played in the finals, on top of it winning the eighth (in Dubai), winning the 100th, so many magical things going on,” he added.

The question on everybody’s lips now is whether or not he will overtake the great Jimmy Connor’s haul of 109 titles, a feat that Federer has called “extraordinary.”

“I know a lot of people always ask me: ‘Are you going to go for 109?’ but winning titles, to answer the question, is not easy. 

“Winning five matches in six days or five matches in five days, it takes a different type of fitness.

“That’s why you have to be fit on many fronts — mentally, physically, also your game has to translate, you have to be able to beat different types of players.

“Not just the grinders, not just the big servers, not just the attacking players, you have to be able to beat them all in successive days,” Federer said.

The Swiss ace has been doing just that since he first burst on to the scene in 2001 by beating his idol Pete Sampras at Wimbledon. So how has he managed to maintain his position as one of the game’s greats for so long? “I think I needed to get really match tough to be able to be at 100 percent every single day, that was not easy for me, checking my emotions, that was not easy.

“Eventually I figured that part out. Just trying to understand how to play against types of players, I think that was a secret for me.

“Then saying injury-free, without being injury-free, you will never get to these amount of titles, I believe,” he said.

“I couldn’t have done it without a team. My team has been phenomenal throughout.

“I’ve been very fortunate, I’ve said that time and time again from my first coaches all the way through to today — I always had the right coaches always at the right time.”

Having finally achieved the century landmark, and Federer seemingly in the twilight of his career, questions are inevitably being asked about the future, but the world No. 7 says he has no plans of quitting just yet.

“I think every player has those weak five seconds where you think: ‘Really, how much more do I want to do?’ and it could be after losing an epic five-setter, it could be after playing a shocker, it could be sometimes after winning something, I think everybody goes through that.

“I didn’t see myself playing anywhere else but Dubai this week and I’m happy to come here again next year, I’ve enjoyed too much success.

 “I like the tournament too much, so I will be here next year, I have a deal for next year.”

Topics: tennis Dubai Dubai Duty Free Championships UAE Roger Federer

