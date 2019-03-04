You are here

Huawei CFO suing Canada, its border agency and the RCMP

Meng Wanzhou, Executive Board Director of the Chinese technology giant Huawei, attends a session of the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!" in Moscow, Russia October 2, 2014. (REUTERS)
  • Meng is out on bail and living in Vancouver awaiting extradition proceedings
TORONTO: An executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei is suing the Canadian government, its border agency and the national police force, saying they detained, searched and interrogated her before telling her she was under arrest.
Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou said Sunday they filed a notice of civil claim in the British Columbia Supreme Court. Canada arrested Meng, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, at the request of the US on Dec. 1 at Vancouver’s airport. She is wanted on fraud charges that she misled banks about the company’s business dealings in Iran.
The suit alleges that instead of immediately arresting her, authorities interrogated Meng “under the guise of a routine customs” examination and used the opportunity to “compel her to provide evidence and information.” The suit alleges Canada Border Service Agency agents seized her electronic devices, obtained passwords and unlawfully viewed the contents and intentionally failed to adviser her of the true reasons for her detention. The suit said only after three hours was she told she was under arrest and had right to counsel.
“This case concerns a deliberate and pre-meditated effort on the part of the defendant officers to obtain evidence and information from the plaintiff in a manner which they knew constituted serious violations of the plaintiff’s rights,” the claim says.
Meng is out on bail and living in Vancouver awaiting extradition proceedings.
On Friday, Canadian Justice Department officials gave the go-ahead for her extradition proceedings to begin. Meng is due in court Wednesday to set a date for the proceedings to start. It could be several months or even years before her case is resolved.
Meng’s arrest set off a diplomatic furor and severely strained Canadian relations with China. Beijing has accused Washington of a politically motivated attempt to hurt the company.
China detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor on Dec. 10 in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng.
A Chinese court also sentenced a Canadian to death in a sudden retrial, overturning a 15-year prison term handed down earlier. Kovrig and Spavor haven’t had access to a lawyer or to their families since being arrested.
Nicolas Dorion, a spokesman for the Canada Border Services Agency, said it’s not a practice of the agency to comment on legal matters that are before the courts. A justice department spokesman referred comment to the border agency, and a spokesman for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they were unlikely to comment Sunday.
Gary Botting, a Vancouver extradition lawyer who is not representing Meng, said Canada’s Border Services Agency tends to overstep.
“They took her under custody without telling her why,” Botting said. “They disguised the real reason why they detained her. Her rights were violated.”
Botting said they had no reason to detain her as she had traveled to Canada many times before. “They are trying to get all this information ahead of time and they know ultimately an arrest was in the works,” he said.
Julian Ku, senior associate dean for academic affairs at Hofstra Law, noted the civil action is separate and apart from Meng’s extradition proceeding. He said the lawsuit will allow her to argue she is being unfairly treated and support her broader public relations claim that the detention is part of a USand Canadian political conspiracy against Huawei.
Lynette Ong, an associate professor of political science at the University of Toronto who focuses on China, quipped that the detained Canadians should take Beijing to court for violation of basic human rights, taking a leaf from the Meng lawsuit.
“The violation of their human rights is so much more grave than violation of her constitutional rights,” Ong said. “But that’s not even possible for them. The fact that they were denied a lawyer in the first place means they are not entitled to any justice.”

‘Absolute miracle:’ Rescuers find missing California sisters

‘Absolute miracle:’ Rescuers find missing California sisters

LOS ANGELES: Armed with some outdoor survival training, granola bars and pink rubber boots, 5- and 8-year-old sisters survived 44 hours in rugged Northern California wilderness before they were found dehydrated and cold but in good spirits on Sunday, authorities said.
A fire chief and firefighter from a local volunteer department found Leia and Caroline Carrico in a wooded area about 1½ miles (2.3 kilometers) from their home in the small community of Benbow, where they had last been seen Friday afternoon, Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal said.
Benbow is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northwest of Sacramento.
The girls were “safe and sound” and uninjured, thanks in part to survival training they got with their local 4-H club, Honsal said.
“This is an absolute miracle,” he said. “This is rugged territory, this is an extreme environment. How they were out there for 44 hours is pretty amazing.”
A photo of one of the girls posted by the sheriff’s office and already being widely shared on social media shows her wearing pink rubber boots, dirty jeans, a long pink shirt and a woolen cap. She is standing while a firefighter kneels down and talks to her.
One person commented that “she looks like a seasoned outdoor gal” while another said, “those little adventurers will sure have a story to tell!“
Honsal said the girls were given fresh warm clothes, water and food and were being assessed but were in good spirits and doing well.
“A lot of us didn’t get any sleep the last 48 hours or so,” Honsal said. “To have a positive outcome like this is just absolutely amazing ... These girls definitely have a survival story to tell.”
He said the firefighters who found the girls had followed their boot prints. The firefighters were part of a massive search of a vast and rugged rural area that included a dozen agencies, including the National Guard, helicopters and tracking dogs.
Rescuers were hopeful about finding the girls Saturday after they came across prints from their boots and wrappers from granola bars, Lt. Mike Fridley said.
“The wrappers showed us a direction from where they started to where the wrappers ended up at,” Fridley said.
Fridley said he was the one who got to call the girls’ mother and tell them her daughters were alive.
“She melted on the phone,” he said.

