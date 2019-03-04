Abdul-Jabbar memorabilia fetches $3m at auction

LOS ANGELES: A trove of NBA memorabilia — including championship rings and MVP hardware from the hall-of-fame basketball career of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, garnered nearly $3 million at an American auction on Sunday.
The 71-year-old former Los Angeles Laker put hundreds of items up for sale with the New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions which fetched a total of $2.9 million.
The lots included four of his six championship rings and three of his most valuable player trophies.
The rings commemorating the Los Angeles Lakers’ titles in the 1980s accounted for four of the five highest sales at the auction’s close. Abdul-Jabbar’s 14K 1987 diamond ring sold for the most at $398,937.
His three MVP trophies (1976, 1974, 1972) all sold for more than $120,000 each. He won six total MVP awards.
A signed ball from his final regular season game in 1989 went for $270,000.
Abdul-Jabbar said “much” of the proceeds would go to his foundation which helps educate children.
“Looking back on what I have done with my life, instead of gazing at the sparkle of jewels or gold plating celebrating something I did a long time ago, I’d rather look into the delighted face of a child holding their first caterpillar and think about what I might be doing for their future,” he said.
