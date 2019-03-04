You are here

Abdul-Jabbar memorabilia fetches $3m at auction

Items sold belonging to Hall of Fame member and retired NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar included trophies and championship rings. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA Today Sports)
Updated 04 March 2019
AFP
  • Lots included championship rings and trophies
  • Hall of Fame star says he would rather see children benefit from his experience
AFP
LOS ANGELES: A trove of NBA memorabilia — including championship rings and MVP hardware from the hall-of-fame basketball career of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, garnered nearly $3 million at an American auction on Sunday.
The 71-year-old former Los Angeles Laker put hundreds of items up for sale with the New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions which fetched a total of $2.9 million.
The lots included four of his six championship rings and three of his most valuable player trophies.
The rings commemorating the Los Angeles Lakers’ titles in the 1980s accounted for four of the five highest sales at the auction’s close. Abdul-Jabbar’s 14K 1987 diamond ring sold for the most at $398,937.
His three MVP trophies (1976, 1974, 1972) all sold for more than $120,000 each. He won six total MVP awards.
A signed ball from his final regular season game in 1989 went for $270,000.
Abdul-Jabbar said “much” of the proceeds would go to his foundation which helps educate children.
“Looking back on what I have done with my life, instead of gazing at the sparkle of jewels or gold plating celebrating something I did a long time ago, I’d rather look into the delighted face of a child holding their first caterpillar and think about what I might be doing for their future,” he said.

Philippines seizes 1,500 rare turtles in luggage

Updated 04 March 2019
AFP
  • The Philippines is a major source and transit point of wildlife trafficking, according to a 2018 report by the US State Department
  • The turtles were likely destined to be sold in the Philippines or smuggled to other countries
AFP
MANILA: Some 1,500 live exotic turtles — some restrained with duct-tape — have been found inside an airline passenger’s luggage, Philippines authorities said Monday, as they vowed a crackdown on the lucrative wildlife trade.
The Philippines is a major source and transit point of wildlife trafficking, according to a 2018 report by the US State Department.
The turtles and tortoises were found at Manila airport on Sunday in the luggage of a Filipino passenger, who had arrived from Hong Kong, hidden among clothes and shoes.
The person fled before authorities could confront him, customs officials said. “We saw the images from the x-ray (machine),” Manila airport customs chief Carmelita Talusan said.
“We never expected it would reach as many as 1,530,” Talusan said.
“Our staff were taking care not to hurt them because duct tape was used to immobilize the turtles.”
Talusan said the matter was under investigation and authorities had identified the passenger, who could face charges of violating the nation’s illegal wildlife trading law, which carry a maximum two years in prison.
The turtles seized were estimated to be worth 4.5 million pesos ($87,000), the customs bureau said.
Among the animals found were the Indian Star Tortoise, classified as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
The turtles confiscated on Sunday were likely destined to be sold in the Philippines or smuggled to other countries using false documents, environment officials said.
“It’s for business purposes. Those turtles are expensive. It’s such a lucrative business. There are buyers and collectors who treat them as pets,” environment undersecretary Benny Antiporda said.
“We are stepping up our all-out drive against the black market of endangered species.”
Antiporda added the Philippines would ask Chinese authorities whether they wanted to take back the confiscated turtles which were being quarantined and treated in Manila.
Sunday’s haul was the latest in a series of seizures of smuggled wildlife at the capital’s airport.
More than 50 iguanas were discovered in the luggage of a passenger from Bangkok last month, with some of the animals hidden in water bottles and socks, Talusan said.

