Ghosn lawyer to pursue defense strategy different from previous legal team

Ghosn’s new lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, above, disclosed the information during a press conference. (Reuters)
Updated 04 March 2019
Reuters
0

  • The previous lawyer, Motonari Otsuru, was replaced in February
  • Ghosn is still in custody in a detention center in Tokyo
TOKYO: The lawyer for former Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. Chairman Carlos Ghosn on Monday said his team would pursue a different legal strategy from the ousted executive’s previous team in defending him against charges of financial misconduct.

At a media briefing, Junichiro Hironaka said the new team he was heading would not be limited to the strategy taken by Ghosn’s previous lawyer, Motonari Otsuru, who was replaced in February.

“We are in no way limited by Otsuru’s activities while he was heading Ghosn’s team,” Hironaka told a media briefing.

“As the new legal team we will going forward with a new legal strategy.”

Ghosn, who has been held in custody at a detention center in Tokyo for over three months, hired Hironaka as his chief defense lawyer last month in an overhaul of his legal team as he fights financial misconduct charges in Japan. He has denied wrongdoing.

Since taking over Ghosn’s defense team last month, Hironaka has argued the allegations should have been resolved as an internal company matter without the involvement of prosecutors, and blasted the judicial system for keeping his client in jail.

Ghosn has been in custody since his initial arrest in late November over allegations that he under-reported his Nissan compensation for nearly a decade through 2018. He also has been charged with aggravated breach of trust.

In statements and in a public court appearance in January, Ghosn declared his innocence and argued he has been wrongly detained. In an interview with domestic media, he accused some of his Nissan colleagues of resorting to “plot and treason” to bring the financial misconduct allegations against him out of concern about closer ties with partner Renault SA.

Nissan itself has alleged Ghosn deferred a portion of his compensation until after retirement as a way to keep his salary out of the public eye, and that he temporarily transferred personal financial losses onto Nissan’s books around 2008.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Nissan

Volvo to limit car speeds in bid for zero deaths

  • Volvo's XC90 flagship SUV currently has a top speed of 212 km/h
  • The company is also looking at lower geo-fenced speed limits to slow cars around sensitive pedestrian areas such as schools
PARIS: Volvo Cars said on Monday it will introduce a 180 km per hour (112 mph) speed limiter on all new vehicles as the Swedish automaker seeks to burnish its safety credentials and meet a pledge to eliminate passenger fatalities by 2020.
While Volvo, whose XC90 flagship SUV currently has a top speed of 212 km/h, has made progress on its so-called “Vision 2020” target of zero deaths or serious injuries, Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson said it is unlikely to meet the goal without additional measures to address driver behavior.
“We’ve realized that to close the gap we have to focus more on the human factors,” Samuelsson told Reuters. Volvo did not elaborate on the data but said its passenger fatalities were already well below the industry average before the goal was announced in 2007.
In addition to the speed cap, Volvo plans to deploy technology using cameras that monitor the driver’s state and attentiveness to prevent people driving while distracted or intoxicated, two other big factors in accidents, Samuelsson said.
The company is also looking at lower geo-fenced speed limits to slow cars around sensitive pedestrian areas such as schools, while seeking to “start a conversation” among automakers and regulators about how technology can be used to improve safety.
Volvo, which is owned by China’s Geely, announced the new speed limitation policy on the eve of the Geneva auto show, where its new Polestar performance electric-car brand is showcasing its second model, the Polestar 2.
While Volvo buyers often choose the brand for its safety, Samuelsson conceded that the speed cap could be a turn-off for a few in markets such as Germany, where drivers routinely travel at 200 km/h or more on unrestricted autobahns.
“We cannot please everybody, but we think we will attract new customers,” the CEO said, recalling that the roll-out of three-point seat belts pioneered by Volvo in 1959 had initially been criticized by some as intrusive.
“I think Volvo customers in Germany will appreciate that we’re doing something about safety,” he said.

Topics: Volvo cars motoring road safety

