Four US tourists and their pilot killed in Kenya chopper crash

Above, Lake Turkana in Kenya, which is the most saline lake in East Africa and the largest desert lake in the world. (AFP)
Updated 04 March 2019
AFP
Four US tourists and their pilot killed in Kenya chopper crash

  • The accident occurred in the Central Island National Park in Lake Turkana
  • Known as the Jade Sea, Lake Turkana, which is popular with tourists, is the most saline lake in East Africa
Updated 04 March 2019
AFP
NAIROBI: Four American tourists and a Kenyan pilot were killed when their helicopter crashed on an island in a lake in northwest Kenya, police said Monday.
The accident occurred in the Central Island National Park in Lake Turkana at around 8pm on Sunday, police said in a statement.
All five on board the chopper were killed.
“Security personnel dispatched to the scene confirmed that among the five were four Americans and the Kenyan pilot.”
The cause of the crash was not immediately known, and the identities of the victims would be released once their next of kin have been informed, the statement said.
Known as the Jade Sea, Lake Turkana, which is popular with tourists, is the most saline lake in East Africa and the largest desert lake in the world.
It is also a candidate site for the birthplace of mankind.
Its islands are breeding grounds for the Nile crocodile, hippopotamus and several snake species while the lake itself is important to migratory birds.
Last year, UNESCO placed it on its list of endangered World Heritage Sites, in part because it is threatened by Ethiopia’s construction of a hydroelectric dam on the Omo River, which replenishes the lake seasonally.

Topics: tourism Kenya

0
0
French police hit with poo bombs at 'yellow vest' protests

Updated 37 min 31 sec ago
AFP
French police hit with poo bombs at 'yellow vest' protests

  • Protesters threw exploding bags of excrement at police
  • Saturday's protests were attended by about 40,000 people
Updated 37 min 31 sec ago
AFP
MARSEILLE: French police are facing a new form of weapon during “yellow vest” protests — bags of fecal matter thrown bomb-like by demonstrators.
On Saturday “bags filled with faeces were thrown at police and exploded. Three policemen were soaked through with it,” Rudy Manna from the Alliance police trade union in the southern port city of Marseille told AFP.
One policeman also suffered an elbow injury when hit by “a poop-filled projectile,” Marseille police headquarters said.
Similar incidents took place in the southern city of Montpellier, police trade union representatives said.
Police said there had been calls on social media ahead of Saturday’s demonstrations for demonstrators to arm themselves with ‘Caca-tovs’ — after Molotov cocktails but filled with “caca,” the French term for poo.
“The policemen were deeply humiliated,” Manna said, adding that none of the perpetrators, hidden in a crowd of about 1,000 demonstrators in Marseille, had been identified.
Saturday marked the 16th straight weekend of “yellow vest” demonstrations in France since November, which have often seen security forces targeted with stones and other projectiles.
Authorities said nearly 40,000 people took part.
A total of 11 people have died during the demonstrations which began over fuel taxes but mushroomed into a revolt by people in rural and small-town France against French President Emmanuel Macron.

Topics: France yellow vests

0
0
