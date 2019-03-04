You are here

Final millions bathe at India’s Kumbh megafestival

Hindu devotees arrive to take a holy dip at the Sangam — the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers — on the last day of the Kumbh Mela festival. (AFP)
ALLAHABAD, India: India’s Kumbh Mela religious megafestival wraps up Monday with some 10 million pilgrims expected to take a final holy plunge, taking the final tally toward 250 million, officials said.
“We expect at least 10 million today because it is both the last day and Mahashivratri,” one of the biggest Hindu holy days, government official Prabhat Shukla said.
“Around 220 million people have visited the Kumbh as per our last calculations. The final tally will only be updated after the end of the festival but it could be around 250 million,” Shukla added.
The 48-day festival in the northern city of Allahabad, recently renamed Prayagraj after the region’s ancient Hindu name by the state’s Hindu nationalist government, began in February.
Hindus believe bathing at the meeting point of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati at the festival — home to a vast tent city bigger than Manhattan — brings salvation.
According to Hindu mythology, gods and demons fought a war over a sacred pitcher, or Kumbh, containing the nectar of immortality. Drops fell at four locations — one being Allahabad.
The pilgrims including thousands of Naga Sadhus — a devout, fierce and famously nude sect of followers of the Hindu god Shiva — rise at dawn for prayers at the Kumbh Mela before immersing themselves in the holy waters.
This year’s festival was the Ardh (half) Kumbh Mela, which denotes the completion of the six-year half cycle of the even bigger and grander Maha (great) Kumbh festival, held every 12 years.
Authorities have spent about $40 million on an operation to block some drains and make sure others undergo cleaning so that waste water pouring into the rivers does not threaten the pilgrims.
More than 30,000 police were on duty to manage the huge crowds and prevent deadly stampedes seen at previous gatherings.
Special skimmer boats collected waste from the surface of the rivers and more than 40,000 temporary toilets have been installed.
Devotees meditate on the banks of the rivers after the dip and collect Ganges water in cans to take home. Many observe complete silence for the rest of the day after their ritual bath.
With elections looming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the most of the festival to burnish his Hindu credentials, with cutouts and posters of him placed all over the campgrounds.

Philippines seizes 1,500 rare turtles in luggage

MANILA: Some 1,500 live exotic turtles — some restrained with duct-tape — have been found inside an airline passenger’s luggage, Philippines authorities said Monday, as they vowed a crackdown on the lucrative wildlife trade.
The Philippines is a major source and transit point of wildlife trafficking, according to a 2018 report by the US State Department.
The turtles and tortoises were found at Manila airport on Sunday in the luggage of a Filipino passenger, who had arrived from Hong Kong, hidden among clothes and shoes.
The person fled before authorities could confront him, customs officials said. “We saw the images from the x-ray (machine),” Manila airport customs chief Carmelita Talusan said.
“We never expected it would reach as many as 1,530,” Talusan said.
“Our staff were taking care not to hurt them because duct tape was used to immobilize the turtles.”
Talusan said the matter was under investigation and authorities had identified the passenger, who could face charges of violating the nation’s illegal wildlife trading law, which carry a maximum two years in prison.
The turtles seized were estimated to be worth 4.5 million pesos ($87,000), the customs bureau said.
Among the animals found were the Indian Star Tortoise, classified as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
The turtles confiscated on Sunday were likely destined to be sold in the Philippines or smuggled to other countries using false documents, environment officials said.
“It’s for business purposes. Those turtles are expensive. It’s such a lucrative business. There are buyers and collectors who treat them as pets,” environment undersecretary Benny Antiporda said.
“We are stepping up our all-out drive against the black market of endangered species.”
Antiporda added the Philippines would ask Chinese authorities whether they wanted to take back the confiscated turtles which were being quarantined and treated in Manila.
Sunday’s haul was the latest in a series of seizures of smuggled wildlife at the capital’s airport.
More than 50 iguanas were discovered in the luggage of a passenger from Bangkok last month, with some of the animals hidden in water bottles and socks, Talusan said.

