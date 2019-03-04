UK watchdog may ban some practices in car finance market

You are here

The Financial Conduct Authority found that customers were not always being given enough information to make informed decisions about buying a car. (AFP)
LONDON: Britain’s markets watchdog said it may ban some methods used by brokers to reward car dealers that end up costing an estimated 560,000 customers about $400 million (£300 million) a year.
The Financial Conduct Authority said it found widespread use of commission models that allow brokers discretion to set the customer interest rate and thus earn higher commission.
“We found that some motor dealers are overcharging unsuspecting customers over £1,000 in interest charges in order to obtain bigger commission payouts for themselves,” said Jonathan Davidson, executive director of supervision for retail at the watchdog.
“We estimate this could be costing consumers £300 million annually. This is unacceptable and we will act to address harm caused by this business model,” Davidson said.
The watchdog said it was assessing options for intervening in the market, which could include strengthening existing FCA rules, banning certain types of commission model, or limiting broker discretion.
It will follow up with individual firms where failures were identified, and expects all firms in the sector to review their policies, procedures and controls.
The watchdog estimates that on typical motor finance agreement of £10,000, higher broker commission under a so-called “difference for charges” model could mean the customer is paying about £1,100 more in interest charges over a four-year agreement.
Brokers were earning about £2,000 in commission under the different models being used, compared with £700 if a flat fee was charged.
“It is not clear to us why brokers should have such wide discretion to set interest rates or to adjust the rate to, in effect, pay themselves more commission,” the FCA said.
The FCA first announced in July 2017 it was looking at how consumers use the motor finance market to buy a car by examining millions of credit files and conducting “mystery shopping” exercises.
The watchdog found that customers were not always being given enough information to make informed decisions about buying a car. It was not satisfied that all lenders were complying with the rules on assessing if a customer could afford to buy a car.

TOKYO: The lawyer for former Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. Chairman Carlos Ghosn on Monday said his team would pursue a different legal strategy from the ousted executive’s previous team in defending him against charges of financial misconduct.

At a media briefing, Junichiro Hironaka said the new team he was heading would not be limited to the strategy taken by Ghosn’s previous lawyer, Motonari Otsuru, who was replaced in February.

“We are in no way limited by Otsuru’s activities while he was heading Ghosn’s team,” Hironaka told a media briefing.

“As the new legal team we will going forward with a new legal strategy.”

Ghosn, who has been held in custody at a detention center in Tokyo for over three months, hired Hironaka as his chief defense lawyer last month in an overhaul of his legal team as he fights financial misconduct charges in Japan. He has denied wrongdoing.

Since taking over Ghosn’s defense team last month, Hironaka has argued the allegations should have been resolved as an internal company matter without the involvement of prosecutors, and blasted the judicial system for keeping his client in jail.

Ghosn has been in custody since his initial arrest in late November over allegations that he under-reported his Nissan compensation for nearly a decade through 2018. He also has been charged with aggravated breach of trust.

In statements and in a public court appearance in January, Ghosn declared his innocence and argued he has been wrongly detained. In an interview with domestic media, he accused some of his Nissan colleagues of resorting to “plot and treason” to bring the financial misconduct allegations against him out of concern about closer ties with partner Renault SA.

Nissan itself has alleged Ghosn deferred a portion of his compensation until after retirement as a way to keep his salary out of the public eye, and that he temporarily transferred personal financial losses onto Nissan’s books around 2008.

