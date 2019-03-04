You are here

Iran’s Khamenei doubted Europe could help Tehran against US sanctions

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, above, does not share Hassan Rouhani’s optimism about the European states’ efforts in the Iran nuclear deal. (AFP)
  • European states remained in the Iran nuclear deal even after Trump withdrew
  • Khamenei said it is expected that European powers would say they care about Iran’s interests
LONDON: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei advised the government last July not to rely on a European package to protect Tehran against US sanctions, after US President Donald Trump withdrew from a nuclear deal and reimposed penalties.
The release of the speech shows while President Hassan Rouhani was trying to save the nuclear deal with European powers, who remained committed despite the US exit in 2018, Khamenei was not optimistic about the efforts.
The Europeans would naturally say they are protecting Iranian interests with their package “but (the Iranian government) should not make this a main issue,” Khamenei was quoted as saying by his official website.

