French police hit with poo bombs at ‘yellow vest’ protests

Protesters have resorted to throwing bags of poo at police. (File/AFP)
Updated 55 sec ago
AFP
  • Protesters threw exploding bags of excrement at police
  • Saturday's protests were attended by about 40,000 people
Updated 55 sec ago
AFP
MARSEILLE: French police are facing a new form of weapon during “yellow vest” protests — bags of fecal matter thrown bomb-like by demonstrators.
On Saturday “bags filled with faeces were thrown at police and exploded. Three policemen were soaked through with it,” Rudy Manna from the Alliance police trade union in the southern port city of Marseille told AFP.
One policeman also suffered an elbow injury when hit by “a poop-filled projectile,” Marseille police headquarters said.
Similar incidents took place in the southern city of Montpellier, police trade union representatives said.
Police said there had been calls on social media ahead of Saturday’s demonstrations for demonstrators to arm themselves with ‘Caca-tovs’ — after Molotov cocktails but filled with “caca,” the French term for poo.
“The policemen were deeply humiliated,” Manna said, adding that none of the perpetrators, hidden in a crowd of about 1,000 demonstrators in Marseille, had been identified.
Saturday marked the 16th straight weekend of “yellow vest” demonstrations in France since November, which have often seen security forces targeted with stones and other projectiles.
Authorities said nearly 40,000 people took part.
A total of 11 people have died during the demonstrations which began over fuel taxes but mushroomed into a revolt by people in rural and small-town France against French President Emmanuel Macron.

Topics: France yellow vests

Pakistan airspace fully reopened: aviation authority

Updated 04 March 2019
AFP
  • The decision to close the airspace came last Wednesday after a rare aerial dogfight between India and Pakistan
  • ‘All airports across Pakistan are operational and airspace reopened’
Updated 04 March 2019
AFP
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan fully reopened its airspace on Monday, authorities said, days after it closed its skies to all air travel, leaving thousands stranded worldwide as tensions with nuclear arch-rival India soared.
The decision to close the airspace came last Wednesday after a rare aerial dogfight between India and Pakistan over the disputed territory of Kashmir ignited fears of an all-out conflict, with world powers rushing to urge restraint.
Both sides claimed to have shot each other’s warplanes down, and one Indian pilot was captured. He was returned to India Friday, crossing the Wagah border on foot.
“All airports across Pakistan are operational and airspace reopened,” a spokeswoman for the Civil Aviation Authority said Monday, adding the process had been completed by 1:00P.M.
The closure disrupted major routes between Europe and South Asia, with mounting frustration from passengers stranded at international airports.
It also delayed attempts to search for a British and an Italian climber who went missing on Nanga Parbat, Pakistan’s “killer mountain” and the ninth highest peak in the world, as rescue teams were forced to wait for permission to send up a helicopter.
The climbers, Daniele Nardi and Tom Ballard, were last heard from on February 24. Fresh rescue attempts had to be called off over the weekend due to bad weather amid growing fears for their survival.
Pakistan began reopening its airspace “gradually” from Friday, with flights allowed in and out of major cities.
But the backlog means major delays are still expected and authorities have urged passengers to check for more information with their airlines.

Topics: aviation Pakistan India

