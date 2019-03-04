You are here

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool still have what it takes to be champions

Klopp is keeping calm ahead of the title run-in. (AFP)
  • Reds boss still confident his side will end their 29-year wait for the top-flight title.
  • Liverpool now a point behind City with nine matches left.
LONDON: Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool still have what it takes to win the Premier League despite falling behind Manchester City in the race for the trophy. 

The Reds’ 0-0 draw at neighbors Everton on Sunday was their fourth draw  in six matches. Having been as many as seven points ahead of title rivals City in January Klopp and Co. now find themselves a point behind with just nine matches to go. 

Many are accusing Liverpool of bottling a great chance to win their first top-flight title since 1990, but while it may be too much to accuse them of being bottlers — they still have only lost one match all season — the current run of form is certainly worrying and is definitely a blip. 

But that does not worry Klopp who claimed he and his players remain confident they will be the ones lifting the Premier League trophy come May 12. 

“Who wants to be top of the table at the beginning of March?” Klopp said. “It is nice but there are lots of games to play. I’m completely fine with chasing.

“I saw the celebrations of Manchester City (on Saturday) — they had 900 chances and scored one goal, a shot with the wrong foot.

“You have to be ready for these chances.”

It seems strange to question the composure and resilience of a side that has been dominant since the start of the season and has been beaten just once in the league. But they have drawn blanks with increasing regularity, failing to score against not only Everton but also Manchester United and, in the Champions League, Bayern Munich. 

While some are indeed wondering whether the Reds have the fight to take on City down the home straight, Klopp certainly is not one of them. 

“I don’t have to give my players any advice, they know already (what they have to do),” the Liverpool boss said. 

“They’re not little boys any more. Sometimes you have the lead and people say it’s done when there are 20 games to go to the end of the season, and now they have one or two more points than us. It’s the beginning of March, who cares?

“I believe 100 percent in our chances. I know that game-by-game my feeling gets better about the boys because they look ready for it.”

Go make Champions League history against Tottenham, Marco Reus tells Borussia Dortmund teammates

Go make Champions League history against Tottenham, Marco Reus tells Borussia Dortmund teammates

  • Germany midfielder wants passion as team seeks to overturn 3-0 first-leg deficit.
  • Only three clubs have ever managed to progress in the Champions League knock-out phases after losing the first leg by three goals or more.
DORTMUND: Marco Reus has called on Borussia Dortmund to write history on Tuesday as the Bundesliga leaders attempt to turn around their Champions League tie at home to Tottenham Hotspur.
After losing 3-0 to Spurs at Wembley in the first leg of the last 16, Dortmund face a monumental task against Mauricio Pochettino’s team at Signal Iduna Park in the return fixture.
Only three clubs, Barcelona, Roma and Deportivo La Coruna, have ever managed to progress in the Champions League knock-out phases after losing the first leg by three goals or more.
“I think there have already been some games in the stadium where history has been written — we can do it,” said Reus, Dortmund’s top-scorer and captain who missed the first leg with injury.
“But we need a top performance and have to score at the right moment.”
Dortmund will be at near full strength, with only wing-back Lukasz Piszczek sidelined by injury
Spurs were the last team to win a Champions League game at Dortmund, in November 2017, when Son Heung-min and Harry Kane scored in a 2-1 group stage victory.
After Reus’ defiant words, Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre offered a more modest perspective.
“We know that it’s going to be difficult, but you never know,” said Favre.
Signal Iduna Park has seen some big nights in Europe, most recently when Atletico Madrid were routed 4-0 in the group stage last October.
And no Borussia fan could forget Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, now at Bayern Munich, scoring all of Dortmund’s goals when Real Madrid were routed 4-1 in the semifinals in 2013.
However, the home side must bounce back from a dreadful run of results to have any chance of overhauling Spurs.
Having crashed to a shock 2-1 defeat at strugglers Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Friday, Dortmund have just one win in seven games.
After four weeks out with a thigh injury, Reus says he is ready, and could even play the full 120 minutes if they force extra time.
“I feel good, it was clear I wouldn’t play the 90 minutes against Augsburg,” said Reus, who managed 66 minutes in Friday’s defeat.
“But we’ll see how tomorrow goes, I am ready — ready to go for the 120 minutes.”
Having been nine points ahead of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga in December, Dortmund’s lead has eroded and Bayern drew level on 54 points at the weekend.
Dortmund only top the table on goal difference, but a win over Spurs — regardless of whether the Germans progress — would be a huge boost to confidence.
“We are very dissatisfied with the current results,” said Reus.
“We have to show more of our mentality and then we’ll get out (of the current low) again.”

