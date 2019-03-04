Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool still have what it takes to be champions

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool still have what it takes to win the Premier League despite falling behind Manchester City in the race for the trophy.

The Reds’ 0-0 draw at neighbors Everton on Sunday was their fourth draw in six matches. Having been as many as seven points ahead of title rivals City in January Klopp and Co. now find themselves a point behind with just nine matches to go.

Many are accusing Liverpool of bottling a great chance to win their first top-flight title since 1990, but while it may be too much to accuse them of being bottlers — they still have only lost one match all season — the current run of form is certainly worrying and is definitely a blip.

But that does not worry Klopp who claimed he and his players remain confident they will be the ones lifting the Premier League trophy come May 12.

“Who wants to be top of the table at the beginning of March?” Klopp said. “It is nice but there are lots of games to play. I’m completely fine with chasing.

“I saw the celebrations of Manchester City (on Saturday) — they had 900 chances and scored one goal, a shot with the wrong foot.

“You have to be ready for these chances.”

It seems strange to question the composure and resilience of a side that has been dominant since the start of the season and has been beaten just once in the league. But they have drawn blanks with increasing regularity, failing to score against not only Everton but also Manchester United and, in the Champions League, Bayern Munich.

While some are indeed wondering whether the Reds have the fight to take on City down the home straight, Klopp certainly is not one of them.

“I don’t have to give my players any advice, they know already (what they have to do),” the Liverpool boss said.

“They’re not little boys any more. Sometimes you have the lead and people say it’s done when there are 20 games to go to the end of the season, and now they have one or two more points than us. It’s the beginning of March, who cares?

“I believe 100 percent in our chances. I know that game-by-game my feeling gets better about the boys because they look ready for it.”