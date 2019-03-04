You are here

  • Home
  • Ahead of EU elections, Macron unveils plan for “European renaissance”
﻿

Ahead of EU elections, Macron unveils plan for “European renaissance”

A number of proposals made in the column which will appear on Tuesday in newspapers across Europe. (Reuters)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
0

Ahead of EU elections, Macron unveils plan for “European renaissance”

  • “Nationalism offers nothing. It is a project of rejection,” Macron says in column
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
0

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has made an impassioned defense of a new Europe in a newspaper column published in each of the 28 member states in which he laid out his ideas for a “European renaissance” ahead of elections across the bloc in May.
Calling the vote “decisive” and warning of Europe being in danger, his words are intended as a wake-up call for the bloc as he seeks to push fundamental reform of the European Union.
Macron’s column coincides with rising tensions in the West, which has been shaken by US President Donald Trump’s “America First” policies and Britain’s departure from the EU. A more assertive China and Russia also pose major challenges.
A number of proposals made in the column which will appear on Tuesday in newspapers ranging from the Guardian in Britain to Die Welt in Germany and El Paris in Spain aim at protecting and defending Europe’s citizens while giving the bloc new impetus in face of global competition.
“In a few weeks, the European elections will be decisive for the future of our continent. Europe has never been as necessary since World War 2 as it is now and yet never has Europe been in such danger,” Macron wrote. “Nationalism offers nothing. It is a project of rejection.”

Topics: France EU Emmanuel Macron

Related

0
World
Macron’s ratings fall further after month of protests
0
Middle-East
Macron calls for inter-religious dialogue at end of Egypt visit

Over 20 killed in Afghan flash floods as more rain expected

Updated 20 min 42 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin
0

Over 20 killed in Afghan flash floods as more rain expected

  • A total of 95 people have died in one month due to natural disasters
  • Kabul has dispatched 40,000 blankets, 5,430 tents and over 3,000 kilograms of rice to affected areas
Updated 20 min 42 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin
0

KABUL: Flash flooding caused by heavy rain has killed over 20 people and destroyed more than 1,500 homes in Afghanistan, officials said on Monday.

Kandahar, Zabul, Farah and Herat were the worst affected areas, with more floods expected in the coming days, said Ahmad Tamim Azimi, a spokesperson for the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA).

Around 10 people are reported missing in southern Kandahar, which has borne the brunt of the bad weather. In total, 95 people have now lost their lives across the country due to heavy rain and avalanches in the space of a month.

Kabul has dispatched 40,000 blankets, 5,430 tents and over 3,000 kilograms of rice to affected areas, as well as reserving $700,000 to compensate victims, according to Najibullah Shaikhani, a senior official at ANDMA.

“We have rescued some 1,900 families from Herat, Farah and Kandahar alone, and another 100 people trapped in their vehicles by avalanches at the Shibar Pass,” he said, adding that military helicopters were playing a crucial role in flood-hit areas, as access by land had become difficult.

The Taliban also ordered its fighters to help affected families, and asked for aid to be dispatched to areas under its direct control.

The country’s meteorological department has warned more flooding in other parts of the country could be on the way, but despite the damage, not everyone is looking at the weather as a negative.

Afghanistan had previously been undergoing its worst drought in decades, displacing thousands of families dependent on agriculture to make a living.

“The snow and rain is a big relief. The level of water will go up, and that is essential for farming, animal husbandry and for the people in general,” Shamsuddin, a local farmer in Kabul, told Arab News.

Topics: Afghanistan Afghan floods Kabul

Related

0
World
UN says heavy rains, floods kill 20 in southern Afghanistan
0
World
Afghan floods leave over hundred dead thousands homeless

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The Consolations of Writing by Rivkah Zim
0
Over 20 killed in Afghan flash floods as more rain expected
0
UK, EU to hold more Brexit talks as May woos opposition
0
Seoul calls for three-way talks after Trump-Kim collapse
0
Ahead of EU elections, Macron unveils plan for “European renaissance”
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.