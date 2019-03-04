You are here

UK, EU to hold more Brexit talks as May woos opposition

An anti-Brexit protester draped in a composite if the EU and Union flag walks past more flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London on March 4, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 52 sec ago
AP
  • Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, but Parliament has rejected May's deal
  • May is being accused of trying to bribe opposition politicians into voting for it
LONDON: Senior EU and British officials were set to hold more Brexit talks less than a month before the United Kingdom is scheduled to leave the bloc, as UK officials denied Monday that attempts to seal a divorce deal are deadlocked.
EU and UK officials said the bloc's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, will meet UK Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and Attorney General Geoffrey Cox on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman, James Slack, said the two sides have "definitely been making progress" over the past few weeks and negotiations are at a "critical point."
Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, but Parliament has rejected May's deal, raising the prospect of a chaotic, economically damaging departure from the bloc.
British lawmakers' objections center on a provision to guarantee there are no customs posts or other barriers along the currently invisible border between the UK's Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland. The mechanism, known as the backstop, is a safeguard that would keep the U.K. in a customs union with the EU to remove the need for checks until a permanent new trading relationship is in place.
Brexit-supporting lawmakers in the UK fear the backstop could be used to bind Britain to EU regulations indefinitely, and May wants to revise the deal to reassure opponents that it would only apply temporarily.
EU leaders insist that the legally binding Brexit withdrawal agreement can't be reopened, and talks are focusing on drafting an addendum or other additional words.
"We are happy to offer further clarifications and further assurances if that can help the UK government get the agreement over the line," Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Monday.
"But from day one we have been very straight about a few things and among those is that Brexit cannot lead, under any circumstances, to the emergence of a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland."
Tweaks and clarifications, however, are unlikely to satisfy Britain's most ardent pro-Brexit lawmakers.
Cox, Britain's attorney general, dismissed media reports that he had given up on securing significant changes from the EU. He tweeted that much of the reporting had been inaccurate, and "complex and detailed negotiations cannot be conducted in public. "
As May tries to build support for her deal before bringing it back to Parliament next week, she is being accused of trying to bribe opposition politicians into voting for it.
The government has announced a 1.6 billion-pound ($2.1 billion) package of funding over six years to help regenerate run-down communities.
Many are towns in areas of central and northern England represented by the opposition Labour Party, and the move is being seen as a bid to win support from their lawmakers for May's withdrawal agreement with the EU.
But Labour lawmakers reacted coolly to the announcement. Chris Bryant called the money "corrupt, patronizing, pathetic" and "all to appease the Brexit monster."
Labour legislator Gareth Snell said the allocation for his area of central England was "less than the total value of cuts faced by Stoke-on-Trent City Council alone over the same period" because of the Conservative government's austerity measures.
May's spokesman denied the money was a bribe, saying it was not conditional on support for May's Brexit deal.
As the stalemate continues, pressure is growing for a delay to Brexit, or a new referendum on Britain's EU membership.
Rajesh Agrawal, London's deputy mayor for business czar, told The Associated Press that with just 25 days left to go, "we need to take the pressure off."
He said this could be done by revoking Article 50, which formally triggered the Brexit process, "and then we go back to the people for confirmation. Because it's only right and democratic to let the people have the final say."

Seoul calls for three-way talks after Trump-Kim collapse

Updated 12 min 51 sec ago
AP
  • Moon Jae-in said Seoul's "outmost priority" to prevent nuclear negotiations between the US and North Korea from derailing
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA: South Korea has proposed semiofficial three-way talks with the United States and North Korea as it struggles to put nuclear diplomacy back on track after the collapse of a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The proposal for the talks came during a National Security Council meeting on Monday led by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who said it was Seoul's "outmost priority" to prevent nuclear negotiations between the US and North Korea from derailing.
At the meeting in Seoul's presidential palace, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said the proposed talks, which could include civilian experts from the US and South Korea, would help settle differences over how much sanctions relief Washington should provide North Korea in exchange for nuclear disarmament steps.
Last week's meeting between Trump and Kim in Vietnam broke down over what the Americans said were North Korea's excessive demands for sanctions relief in exchange for a limited offer to shut down its aging main nuclear complex in Yongbyon. North Korea reportedly has other sites producing weapons-grade uranium hidden around the country.
Kang said the core issue is determining what disarmament steps North Korea could be persuaded to take in exchange for sanctions relief.
Moon lobbied hard for the revival of nuclear diplomacy between the US and North Korea following elevated tensions in 2017 over North Korea's missile and nuclear tests and Trump's threats to bring "fire and fury" on the North. Some experts say the breakdown of the Trump-Kim talks in Vietnam raised further doubts about Moon's claim that Kim is genuinely interested in dealing away his nuclear weapons and about Moon's role as mediator.
"We hope that both countries will continue their dialogue and that their leaders meet again quickly to reach an agreement that was held off this time," Moon said at Monday's meeting, which was also attended by the prime minister, spy chief and ministers of defense and inter-Korean affairs.
"In the process, our role has become important once again," Moon said. "While I believe the United States-North Korea negotiations will eventually reach an agreement, it's never desirable for a vacuum in dialogue or stalemate to be prolonged," he said, urging South Korean officials to find ways for the US and North Korea to narrow their differences.
Moon said South Korea will continue to push ahead with engagement with North Korea within the boundaries of US-led international sanctions against the North.
Moon has prioritized stabilizing bilateral relations with North Korea amid the larger nuclear negotiations between the US and North Korea, saying inter-Korean reconciliation will drive progress in nuclear talks. But his call for partial sanctions relief to encourage nuclear disarmament steps by North Korea has caused disagreements with Washington, which does not want to give up what it sees as its main leverage with the North.
Moon's government plans to hold discussions with the United States over the possibility of restarting operations at a joint Korean factory park in the North Korean border town of Kaesong and tours by South Koreans to the North's Diamond Mountain resort. These projects provided much-needed cash to North Korea before the South shut them down during past periods of tensions.
While Moon's spokesman said South Korea will see if there's any possible way to restart the projects under the "framework" of current U.N. and US sanctions, experts say that would be impossible.
The U.N. Security Council has so far restricted sanctions exemptions to non-commercial infrastructure projects and would likely need to pass an entirely new resolution on North Korea for inter-Korean economic activities to resume, which is difficult to imagine until Kim takes deeper steps toward completely and verifiably relinquishing his nuclear weapons, said Lim Soo-ho, an analyst at the Seoul-based Institute for National Security.
Under US laws, Trump would need to go through an involved process to soften US unilateral sanctions against the North, which would put South Korean companies doing business in the North under the threat of US boycotts.
Moon helped set up the first summit between Trump and Kim last June in Singapore, where they issued a vague aspirational statement about a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula, without describing how or when it would occur.
Moon said the collapse of the second Trump-Kim summit was "very regrettable," but the talks were still meaningful because they included specific discussions of disarmament steps, sanctions and the possible establishment of liaison offices.
Washington and Seoul announced on Sunday that they will eliminate massive annual springtime military drills and replace them with smaller exercises, in what they called an effort to support diplomacy with North Korea.
On Monday, their militaries began a new computer-simulated exercise dubbed "Dong Maeng," or "Alliance," which runs until next Tuesday.
Some analysts say the conversion to smaller exercises and simulations will weaken the allies' military readiness when North Korea has yet to take real steps toward disarmament.

