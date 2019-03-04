You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Consolations of Writing by Rivkah Zim

  • The Consolations of Writing reveals why the great contributors to this tradition of prison writing are among the most crucial figures in Western literature
Boethius wrote The Consolation of Philosophy as a prisoner condemned to death for treason, circumstances that are reflected in the themes and concerns of its evocative poetry and dialogue between the prisoner and his mentor, Lady Philosophy. 

This classic philosophical statement of late antiquity has had an enduring influence on Western thought. It is also the earliest example of what Rivkah Zim identifies as a distinctive and vitally important medium of literary resistance: Writing in captivity by prisoners of conscience and persecuted minorities.

The Consolations of Writing reveals why the great contributors to this tradition of prison writing are among the most crucial figures in Western literature. Zim pairs writers from different periods and cultural settings, carefully examining the rhetorical strategies they used in captivity, often under the threat of death. She looks at Boethius and Dietrich Bonhoeffer as philosophers and theologians writing in defense of their ideas, and Thomas More and Antonio Gramsci as politicians in dialogue with established concepts of church and state. 

Different ideas of grace and disgrace occupied John Bunyan and Oscar Wilde in prison; Madame Roland and Anne Frank wrote themselves into history in various forms of memoir; and Jean Cassou and Irina Ratushinskaya voiced their resistance to totalitarianism through lyric poetry that saved their lives and inspired others. Finally, Primo Levi’s writing after his release from Auschwitz recalls and decodes the obscenity of systematic genocide and its aftermath.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

Abu Dhabi’s Barzakh Festival to host a meeting of musical minds

DUBAI: A meeting of “genre-shattering” musicians is set to take place at the New York University of Abu Dhabi’s Barzakh Festival this weekend — and if you’re ready to push the boundaries of your taste in music, this is the spot to be.

The Arts Center, a complex of theaters and performance venues within the university campus, is set to host the two-day festival that kicks off on March 6.

The event will feature four bands performing over two days, including Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Alsarah & The Nubatones, Lekhfa and Altin Gün, described respectively as “Nigeria’s Afrobeat crown prince, the Sudanese retro-pop queen, Egypt’s indie alternative super group and funky Turkish psych folk,” by the center.

Nigerian Seun Kuti is the son of Fela Kuti, widely recognized as the pioneer of the Afrobeat music genre. Seun’s band, Egypt 80, consists of musicians from Fela Kuti’s original band, Africa 80, and they will take to the stage on Wednesday.

Also set to perform on Wednesday is Brooklyn-based outfit Alsarah & the Nubatones, featuring Sudanese Alsarah and Rami El-Aasser, Armenian-American oud player Haig Manoukian and French born, Togo-raised bass player Mawuena Kodjovi.

Egypt’s alternative indie supergroup, Lekhfa, will perform on Friday and is comprised of Maryam Saleh, Maurice Louca and Tamer AbuGhazaleh. The trio will be joined by poet Mido Zoheir in a routine featuring a mix of hypnotic vocals, synths, beat loops, instrumental experimentation and traditional Arab instruments, such as the oud.

On Thursday, a day before they perform, Lekhfa will host an interactive workshop in which the band members will dissect several tracks from their album, giving insight into the creative process behind each track, the instrumentation and the role of poetry in the music-making process.

Meanwhile, Friday’s second performance will be by Altin Gün, known for its blend of Turkish folk music and funk rhythms, despite featuring band members from the Netherlands and Indonesia, as well Turkey.

According to the center’s website, “The two-day Barzakh Festival (aims to) create a meeting place of musical streams of genre-shattering artists from diverse cultures, whose global-minded music reflects multiple influences.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi Music Barzakh Festival

