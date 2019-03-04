You are here

Startup of the Week: Captain Brew Coffee redefines ready-to-drink beverages

Startup of the Week: Captain Brew Coffee redefines ready-to-drink beverages

Cold brew fans can now enjoy a new brand in the market. Captain Brew Coffee was set up and launched last autumn by Mohammed Sabbagh, a 37-year-old engineer from Saudi Arabia.

“It is intended to redefine the cold brew, ready-to-drink beverages in the region,” Sabbagh told Arab News.

He explained that the concept emerged in Jeddah’s Medd Cafe and Roastery and that the packaging idea also came about that same day, with the help of Medd’s Mohammed Hashani. It was decided after much brainstorming that the packaging should be like beer bottles.

“The labels were created by the designer Shahzad Nazer. Her creativity and designs brought the product to life and, with the ideas I provided, she transformed the bottles.”

The range started with two flavors — original and coconut — and received positive feedback.

The support encouraged him to debut the product in Jeddah’s Homegrown Market, just 23 days from when the idea was conceptualized.

“On launch day we sold quite a few bottles and gathered feedback from those who tasted the first two products. Some of the feedback received was that the bottle size was too big and the price was slightly high. As a result we responded by introducing our standardized size of 250ml with optimized pricing.” 

More flavors came along — Roko Berr and Arabicolada — while the latest creation was inspired by a cultural festival. 

“My most recent flavor is Peachula. Its label design drew inspiration from the Al Ula balloon festival that took place during Winter at Tantora. We use fresh organic coffee beans from Medd. The ground specialty coffee is soaked in water for 21 hours at a cool temperature. 

“Our coffee blends are premium and from various regions including Yemen and Ethiopia. The water used is bottled with low sodium, and the flavors are all natural.”

Captain Brew Coffee products can be found in many places in Jeddah such as Sofa Lounge, Arty Cafe, Juice Container and The Sandwich Gallery.

The brand took part in a number of public events including International Coffee Week last November and concerts held at King Abdullah Economic City.

“Captain Brew Coffee is planning to introduce a smaller size bottle that will target the mass market and be focused toward modern trade markets with a longer shelf life and more competitive pricing scheme.”

Keep up with Captain Brew Coffee on Instagram: @captainbrewcoffee

Topics: #StartupoftheWeek coffee shops

Canada appeals court upholds landmark tobacco ruling

Imperial Tobacco spokesman Eric Gagnon speaks to the media after the Quebec Court of Appeal's decision to uphold a Superior Court ruling in two class-action lawsuits against three tobacco companies, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Montreal. (AP)
Canada appeals court upholds landmark tobacco ruling

MONTREAL: Quebec’s appeals court on Friday upheld a historic ruling ordering three tobacco firms to pay Can$15.5 billion ($11.6 billion) to smokers in the Canadian province who claimed they were never warned about the health risks associated with smoking.
Imperial Tobacco Canada, a subsidiary of British American Tobacco, Rothmans Benson & Hedges and JTI-MacDonald have one month to launch an eventual appeal before Canada’s Supreme Court.
In June 2015, the Superior Court of Quebec ruled that the three companies should pay the whopping amount to tens of thousands of smokers suffering from emphysema, lung cancer or throat cancer.
According to media reports, accruing interest will bring the final amount to more than Can$17 billion.
The two class action lawsuits behind the award, which were originally filed in 1998, affected nearly one million smokers or ex-smokers, some of whom had been consuming tobacco since the 1960s. The trial only began in March 2012.
“We are disappointed with today’s decision,” Imperial Tobacco Canada spokesman Eric Gagnon told reporters. “As the ruling in the lower court showed, Canadian consumers know the risks associated with tobacco use. We should not be held responsible.”
Lawyers for the plaintiffs meanwhile celebrated the “historic” ruling, going so far as to call it a “masterpiece.”
“The ruling reached the same conclusions as did the lower court, solidifies them and confirms that the companies conspired for 50 years to lie to the public,” one of the attorneys, Andre L’Esperance, told journalists.
“This is a total victory, on all fronts,” added his colleague Philippe Trudel.
The lower court had ruled that the companies failed in their general duty “not to cause injury to another person” and to inform their customers of the risks associated with their products.

Topics: Tobacco Canada

