French drug suspect faces death penalty in Indonesia

French national Felix Dorfin (C) is guarded by Indonesian officers as he arrives at a court for his trial in Mataram on February 21, 2019. (AFP)
AFP
  • Indonesia has some of the world’s strictest drug laws — including death penalty sentences for drug traffickers
  • A female police officer was arrested for allegedly helping Dorfin escape from jail in exchange for Rp 14.5 million (around $1,000)
AFP
MATARAM, Indonesia: A French man faces execution under Indonesia’s strict drug laws after he was caught using a false-bottomed suitcase to smuggle narcotics into the Southeast Asian nation, an official said Monday.
Prosecutors have accused Felix Dorfin of trafficking four kilogrammes (8.8 pounds) of cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamines.
The 35-year-old from Benthune in northern France was arrested after arriving at Lombok island’s airport from Singapore in September.
“We are charging him with drug possession, carrying drugs to Indonesia from abroad, and trafficking drugs,” lead prosecutor Ginung Pratidina told the court.
He faced a potential death sentence if convicted, Pratidina added.
Dorfin was read the charges with the aid of an English translator.
The Frenchman escaped from jail in late January by sawing through bars on the second floor window of the prison and rappelling to freedom with a sarong.
He spent nearly two weeks on the run before he was captured again in a forest in North Lombok.
Police said Dorfin tried to bribe officers to let him go.
A female police officer was arrested for allegedly helping Dorfin escape from jail in exchange for Rp 14.5 million (around $1,000).
Indonesia has some of the world’s strictest drug laws — including death penalty sentences for drug traffickers.
It has executed several foreign drug smugglers in the past including Australians Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, which sparked diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
Indonesia has not executed anyone since 2016, but a number of foreigners are still on death row.
Serge Atlaoui, a convicted French drug smuggler, has been on death row since 2007, while British grandmother Lindsay Sandiford has been on death row since 2013.

Topics: Indonesia drugs

Son of Liberia’s ex-president, 4 others charged over bank scandal

Updated 24 min 28 sec ago
AFP
0

  • Charles Sirleaf and cohorts are accused of economic sabotage, misuse of public money, among other criminal acts
  • Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the first elected female head of state in Africa, was Liberia's president for 12 years
AFP
MONROVIA: Five once senior figures at the Liberian Central Bank, including the son of long-serving former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, were charged Monday with criminal conspiracy and “economic sabotage” following a probe into a banknote printing scandal.
A Monrovia court ordered former deputy governor Charles Sirleaf, ex-bank head Milton Weeks and bank official Dorbor Hagba to be held in jail pending the scheduling of their trial.
Another two suspects still being sought face similar charges over their handling of billions of Liberian dollars.
The crowded court heard that between 2016 and 2018, Sirleaf “purposely with wicked and criminal intent connived and conspired with other officials” to print local currency but also pocket some of the proceeds.
Judge Kennedy Peabody said Sirleaf would be charged “with the commission of economic sabotage, misuse of public money, property or records and theft and or illegal disbursement and expenditure of public money and criminal conspiracy.”
“Charles Sirleaf and his accomplices Milton Weeks and Dorbor Hagba, including defendants Richard Walker and Joseph Dennis who are at-large, are criminally liable (for) ... Liberian dollar banknotes brought into the country which cannot be accounted for by them.”
President George Weah separately expressed thanks to the country’s partners, especially the United States, for helping with the investigation.
“I wanted the Liberian people (to) know that we are transparent,” the president said in a statement.
“Whatever happens from (the) findings, we will follow it because in the process of getting information, a lot of things do come out,” he added.
“When everything is done, I hope Liberia will be in peace and people will not take to the streets again.”
Weah announced the probe in September into the handling of some 16 billion Liberian dollars ($99 million, 87 millions euros) destined for the central bank.
What exactly happened to the money remains unclear, with a report by the US investigative agency Kroll Associates saying the money arrived at the central bank but that there were failings at each stage of the process.
One of the world’s poorest countries, Liberia has been struggling with rampant corruption which Weah vowed to combat when he took office a year ago.
Sirleaf, the first elected female head of state in Africa, was president for 12 years.
She gained widespread praise for stable governance following back-to-back civil wars which killed an estimated quarter of a million people.
In 2011, she was joint winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Topics: Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

