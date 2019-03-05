You are here

UK shoppers slow their spending ahead of Brexit, some stockpile

A European Union supporter tries on a new beret which shows the starts of the EU flag, as he take part in a demonstration outside the Palace of Westminster in London, . (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
LONDON: British consumers reined in their spending in February ahead of Brexit and shoppers focused on buying food, including for stock-piling, rather than non-essential items, data released on Tuesday showed.
The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said total sales edged up by an annual 0.5 percent, a sharp slowdown from growth of 2.2 percent in January.
Separately, Barclaycard said its broader measure of consumer spending rose by 1.2 percent, the weakest increase since the company began recording spending on its cards in 2015.
Sustained spending by Britain’s consumers took the edge off a slowdown in the world’s fifth-biggest economy for much of the period since the 2016 Brexit referendum although consumer confidence levels are close to five-year lows as the scheduled Brexit date of March 29 approaches.
“Uncertainty surrounding the UK’s imminent exit from the European Union has hit consumer spending,” BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said.
“While real incomes have started to rise over the past year, shoppers have been reluctant to spend this February, holding back growth.”
On a like-for-like basis, excluding changes in the amount of store space from one year to the next, sales were down 0.1 percent, the BRC said.
Both surveys showed consumers scaling back on non-essential spending.
Barclaycard said spending in pubs and restaurants, which had been growing strongly, slowed in February.
Eighteen percent of respondents in a poll it conducted had begun stockpiling food and essential household supplies in case of shortages after Brexit.
“Uncertainty over Brexit appears to be driving a shift in behavior, with many Brits worrying about price rises and cutting back on non-essential spend, and some even stockpiling everyday items,” Esme Harwood, director at Barclaycard, said.
Barclaycard’s spending figures were based on credit and debit card spending between Jan. 20 and Feb. 16. The BRC data cover Jan. 27 to Feb. 23.
On Feb. 26, Prime Minister Theresa May opened the way for a possible delay to Brexit.
Employee-owned John Lewis is the only major British retailer to update on weekly sales, providing the most up to date snapshot of consumer behavior. Sales at its department stores fell 3.9 percent in the four weeks to Feb. 23.

US to end preferential trade status for India, Turkey: statement

President Donald Trump speaks to the National Association of Attorneys General, Monday, March 4, 2019, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (AP)
US to end preferential trade status for India, Turkey: statement

  • The U.S. goods and services trade deficit with India was $27.3 billion in 2017, according to the U.S. Trade Representative's Office
WASHINGTON: At President Donald Trump’s direction, the United States intends to scrap the preferential trade status granted to India and Turkey, officials said Monday.
Washington “intends to terminate India’s and Turkey’s designations as beneficiary developing countries under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program because they no longer comply with the statutory eligibility criteria,” the US Trade Representative’s Office said in a statement.
India has failed to provide assurances that it would allow required market access, while Turkey is “sufficiently economically developed” that it no longer qualifies, USTR added.
Under the GSP program, “certain products” can enter the US duty-free if countries meet eligibility criteria including “providing the United States with equitable and reasonable market access.”
India, however, “has implemented a wide array of trade barriers that create serious negative effects on United States commerce,” the statement said.
Turkey, after being designated a GSP beneficiary in 1975, has meanwhile demonstrated a “higher level of economic development,” meaning that it can be “graduated” from the program, according to USTR.
 

