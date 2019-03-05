You are here

  • Home
  • Chanel to pay tribute to fashion legend Lagerfeld with his final collection
﻿

Chanel to pay tribute to fashion legend Lagerfeld with his final collection

1 / 3
Flowers are laid in tribute to late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld outside the French fashion house Chanel, in Paris, on February 19, 2019. (AFP)
2 / 3
The shop window of the French fashion house Chanel in Paris, on February 19, 2019. (AFP)
3 / 3
Above, a poster of late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld on the facade of the headquarter of the French fashion house Chanel in Paris, on February 19, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP
0

Chanel to pay tribute to fashion legend Lagerfeld with his final collection

  • Karl Lagerfeld died aged 85 on February 19
  • Chanel said that ‘a farewell ceremony will take place at a later date’
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP
0

PARIS: Karl Lagerfeld’s final collection for Chanel will be presented in the Grand Palais in Paris on Tuesday, the scene of some of the legendary designer’s greatest triumphs.
The brand that he is most closely associated with is expected to stage a tribute to the workaholic creator, the most prolific of the past century.
Lagerfeld died aged 85 on February 19, less than a month after missing a Chanel haute couture show at the vast venue in the center of the French capital, saying he was “tired.”
Chanel said that “a farewell ceremony will take place at a later date” after the German-born designer’s no-fuss cremation attended by only his closest friends and colleagues.
But it is unclear whether Tuesday’s show, on the last day of Paris fashion week, will be given over to a homage to the “Kaiser,” who led the iconic French house for nearly four decades.
Chanel can look to few precedents for handling the occasion.
In the first Versace show after its founder Gianni Versace was murdered in 1997, his tearful sister Donatella was surrounded by supermodels on the catwalk to take the bow before a celebrity-packed front row that included Lagerfeld and fellow fashion legends Giorgio Armani, Miuccia Prada and Donna Karan.
The high emotion of that occasion is unlikely to be replicated in Paris, with Lagerfeld’s friends insistent that the famously dry wit would have hated a grandiose display of mourning.
There is also much speculation about whether his beloved fluffy white Birman cat, Choupette, will be present.
Lagerfeld is reported to have left a substantial slice of his estimated $200 million fortune to the cat, which is looked after by a bodyguard and two maids.
Choupette is also something of a social media star, with a large Twitter following.
The catwalk tributes to Lagerfeld began in Milan, where his final collection for Fendi, the Italian brand he had led since 1965, was shown only two days after his death.
The Fendi family turned the show into a hasty memorial, showing a video of Lagerfeld at work with the screen flashing up the message “54 years together.”
They had earlier taken out full-page ads in international newspapers showing him on the terrace of Fendi’s Rome headquarters under the headline: “Thank you Karl for the most beautiful journey.”
Silvia Venturini Fendi, an acclaimed designer herself who had worked closely with him, reminisced about a conversation they had only a few days before, saying all he was interested in was the collection.
“We are going to miss him terribly,” she added.
The French brand Chloe paid a low-key homage on Thursday to the man who spent 25 years in two stints at the brand.
A compendium of his wit and wisdom was left on every seat at their autumn winter show.
Virginie Viard, Lagerfeld’s right-hand woman for the last 30 years, and on whom he leaned heavily in his final years, will present his last Chanel collection.
The German called her his “right and left hand,” and Chanel’s owners moved swiftly last week to scotch rumors that her time as the creative head of the house will only be temporary until they line up another big name.
In a statement, its owners the Wertheimer family confirmed their “confidence in the team that worked with Karl Lagerfeld for over 30 years.”
Viard will effectively be joint artistic director with longtime executive Eric Pfrunder, who will look after the brand’s image.
Before Lagerfeld’s death, Pfrunder had laughed off rumors that the British designer Phoebe Philo, formerly of Celine, was being groomed to succeed Lagerfeld.
Chanel released one of Lagerfeld’s last interviews earlier this week, a podcast in which he extolled the virtues of the label’s craftsmanship.
“My job is to propose a fantasy,” he said.

Topics: fashion Chanel Karl Lagerfeld

Related

0
Lifestyle
Karl Lagerfeld: Looking back at his rise to fame and love of Arabian fashion
0
Fashion
Haute-couture designer Karl Lagerfeld has died

Oprah Winfrey makes Stella McCartney scream at Paris show

A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 4, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 05 March 2019
AP
0

Oprah Winfrey makes Stella McCartney scream at Paris show

Updated 05 March 2019
AP
0

PARIS: Words were almost inaudible amid the screams at the Paris Fashion Week show where Stella McCartney presented a collection that toyed with draping and upcycling.
Such exuberant outbursts would usually come from the designer’s fans. But it was McCartney herself who caused the commotion when Oprah Winfrey appeared backstage at her show on Monday.
Here are some highlights of fall-winter 2019 displays:
JUST SCREAM
Winfrey managed to utter “It was beautiful. It was fun,” amid the noise and cameras.
McCartney, a global fashion icon and the daughter of former-Beatle Paul McCartney was evidently humbled as she was jostled backstage while standing alongside Winfrey, a global entertainment icon.
“I’m dying,” exclaimed McCartney.
Winfrey, who’s rarely seen on the fashion circuit, smiled as McCartney lavished praise.
McCartney said she advised her models, including Natalia Vodianova, “Just bow down,” if you “walk past her.”
Winfrey arrived flanked by a bodyguard, race car driver Lewis Hamilton and Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s first black editor-in-chief.

A STELLA COLLECTION
Strong shoulders with draping spilling down and pops of vivid color made up the style formula for McCartney’s show at Paris’ ornate Opera Garnier.
The British-American designer said she aimed this season to project a “powerful persona.” Her chicly deployed collection succeeded in towing the line between strength and the softness that defines McCartney’s designs.
Structure was everywhere. Tight waists were cinched with on-trend belts or geometric panels.
But draping was used sensitively to break up any harsh lines.
Fall-winter was all about the shoulders, which came peaked in the style of the late-1970s or with an extraneous layer of material for a stylish Japanese feel.
A vivid red gown with a cross-over-style torso and fluttery waist tassels perfected the Asian musing. Contrasting thigh-high black boots gave the same look some spice.

GREEN FASHION
A vacuum-packed oak tree leaf was included inside invitations to eco-warrior McCartney’s show.
It was done to promote a campaign to protect the Leuser Ecosystem in Indonesia. Called “There She Grows,” the campaign invites the designer’s friends and members of the public to dedicate a tree to raise awareness.
Participants so far include Gwyneth Paltrow, Pink, Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon and Rooney Mara.
The ecological references by the designer, who uses no fur and only “vegetarian leather,” continued in the collection through lashings of greens and browns in the color palette, and the use of upcycled material to make dresses.
“We try to bring the environment into the conversation now, more and more,” McCartney told the AP.
Ecology has been a theme this season: Kenzo sent out an invite last week with tomato seeds embedded in the plantible paper.

VALLI’S SPACE SHIP
A slanted wall with trapezoid-shaped window holes and sanitized lighting evoked the mood of a spaceship for Italian designer Giambattista Valli.
Adding to the futuristic mood were powder-colored heels with shaggy fringing that evoked Chewbacca from “Star Wars.” There were also sheeny black high-waisted pants.
Aside from these references, the fall-winter collection was predictable territory.
Valli’s signature floral prints and unfurling short silk gowns were ubiquitous and mixed in with the season’s top trends.
Jabot collars and tulle neck detailing ticked the 1970s trend box.

SACAI GOES DARK
A darker and more aggressive mood than usual befell Sacai, one of Japan’s most popular luxury brands, and it was not just in the colors.
Warrior-like waists in black and gray were shown cinched with thick belts or extra layers of fabric.
Patent leather shoes sported pointed spikes and studded straps that resembled armor.
Large round shoulders created the effect of a padded silhouette, evoking the traditional layering of an Asian fighter.
The styles worked well thanks to contrasting, chic touches, such as large cream fur coat cuffs that added luxuriance.

Topics: Paris Fashion Week

Related

0
Lifestyle
Camila Coelho, Winnie Harlow flaunt Egyptian arm candy in Paris
0
Lifestyle
Saab sisters: Stars show up as Lebanese fashion house wows Paris

Latest updates

Hillary Clinton rules out a rematch with Trump in 2020
0
BMW: Mini output will still be disrupted if Brexit delayed
0
Libya’s national oil company to reopen major oil field
0
Second Canadian minister quits over scandal, Trudeau taking it ‘seriously’
0
Syrian army attacks Daesh targets in desert
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.