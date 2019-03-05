Saudi non-oil private sector business growth at highest since December 2017

You are here

The main driver for the PMI improvement in February was a stronger rise in new orders, Khatija Haque, the head of Mena research at Emirates NBD, said. (AFP)
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector business rose to its highest level in 14 months due to a domestically-driven rise in new orders, the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index report from Emirates NBD show.
“The main driver for the improvement in February was a stronger rise in new orders, despite the second consecutive decline in new export orders. This suggests that it is domestic demand driving order growth. The output index rose slightly last month as well,” Khatija Haque, the head of Mena research at Emirates NBD, said in the report released on Tuesday
Saudi Arabia’s headline PMI rose modestly to 56.6 in February from 56.2 in January, the highest reading since December 2017. A reading above 50 indicates that the non-oil economy is on expansionary mode, while a reading below 50 suggests a contraction.
“Businesses increased their stock of pre-production inventories at the fastest rate since September, likely reflecting both the rise in new orders as well as optimism for future order growth – more than half of firms surveyed expect their output to be higher in a year’s time,” the report said.
However, Haque said the February PMI reading was still below the series average of 57.6, which indicated that non-oil growth in the kingdom was still weaker than the long-run average.
This weakness could be relatable to the hesitance of private sector employers take in additional workers, with fewer than 1 percent of firms that were surveyed reporting an increase in hiring activities.
The employment index was the lowest in nearly five years in February, at 50.2.
“Some firms indicated that cost control efforts were behind the reluctance to hire, despite rising new orders. Indeed, there was very little evidence of wage growth in the private sector last month, with the staff costs component declining to 50.2,” the PMI report noted.
“Overall input costs eased for the second month in a row, providing some relief for firms’ margins as selling prices were broadly stable. Firms continued to report strong competitive pressures, eroding their pricing power,” it added.
Meanwhile, the UAE’s PMI fell to 53.4 in February from 56.3 in January, the lowest reading since October 2016, due to a slower growth in new orders last month as well as the steepest decline in private sector employment in the survey history.
The employment index fell to 47.5 in February, as nearly 9 percent of UAE businesses reported lower headcounts relative to January and just 1.5 percent who said staff count were raised.
“Some firms reported operating with the minimum level of staffing in a bid to keep costs down. Staff costs were broadly unchanged last month, again reflecting a relatively soft job market,” the UAE PMI report said.
For Egypt, the non-oil private sector fell to a 17-month low of 48.2 in February, from 48.5 the previous month.
“The index has remained stubbornly in sub-50.0, contractionary territory for six months now, and while we continue to expect an improvement in conditions over the course of 2019, Egyptian firms clearly remain under pressure,” the Emirates NBD PMI report said.
“Output also fell at the fastest rate since September 2017, with survey respondents attributing this to cash flow issues and poor weather conditions – Egypt has been troubled by sandstorms which have disrupted transport.”

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt PMI Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI)

DUBAI: The Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) investment hub reported its best-ever year for new company registrations in 2018 on the back of strong interest from Asian firms and fintech (financial technology) companies.

Some 437 companies set up in the center last year, a 39 percent increase and the highest number in its 15-year history, with the growth in new registrations split equally between financial and non-financial firms, both 15 percent up on the year.

Essa Kazim, DIFC governor, said the result represented a significant step toward its 10-year strategy of tripling in size — in terms of the number of firms, employees and assets under management — by 2024.

“Over the last 15 years, we have achieved the scale, flexibility and sophistication of the world’s most advanced financial ecosystems, bolstered by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, our internationally recognized regulator, and the Dispute Resolution Authority, our platform for delivering legal excellence in the Middle East,” he said.

He also unveiled strong financial figures for the year, with an 11 percent rise in net profits to $88 million, and a 3 percent increase in the value of investment properties, at $3.03 billion.

Some 23,604 people worked in the DIFC at the end of 2018, a 6 percent rise over the year, in 4.15 million square feet of leased space.

Of the new companies, 64 percent came from the Middle East, Africa and South Asia regions. A large number of them are fintech firms, taking advantage of the DIFC’s new regime for financial technology.

Arif Amiri, DIFC chief executive, said: “We have seen increased momentum across all our key sectors, and particularly in fintech, wealth management and aviation financing, all benefiting from the evolving legal and regulatory environment we offer. The new partnerships we have forged around the world, and the existing relationships we have strengthened, ensure the transfer of knowledge and continuous development of human capital in the region, which remains a priority for us in the year ahead.”

Overall, the geographic representation at DIFC remained broadly consistent year-on-year, with a majority of member firms from outside Europe and the US.

Around 36 percent originate from the Middle East, 33 percent from Europe, 11 percent from Asia, 10 percent from the US and 10 percent from other countries.

Despite the greater presence of non-Western firms, the DIFC last year managed to pull in two major US investment names: Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance and State Street Global Advisers.

Kazim also gave further details of the expansion program under the DIFC 2.0 plan, which aims to again triple the size of DIFC by 2030. The total cost of the project had not yet been evaluated, he said, but some of it could be met from DIFC’s own resources.

Two other projects, the Exchange Building and Gate Avenue, were funded from DIFC’s cash flow, but DIFC 2.0 was another level of funding, Amiri explained.

The collapse of the Abraaj business last year led to speculation that DIFC business would suffer as a result. 

But Kazim said: “I do not see any sign of the center being impacted as a result of Abraaj.”

He added that weakness in Dubai equity markets and property would not distract DIFC from its long-term strategy, and were part of the normal business cycle.

The DIFC has been rising consistently in the annual rankings of global financial centers, reaching 15th in the Global Financial Centers Index last year.

Topics: Dubai International Financial Center DIFC

