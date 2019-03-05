You are here

  • Home
  • The Six: Fashion and music picks from Forbes Middle East’s 30 Under 30
﻿

The Six: Fashion and music picks from Forbes Middle East’s 30 Under 30

Forbes Middle East just released its 30 Under 30 list of the region’s young movers and shakers. Shutterstock
Updated 05 March 2019
Arab News
0

The Six: Fashion and music picks from Forbes Middle East’s 30 Under 30

Updated 05 March 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Forbes Middle East just released its 30 Under 30 list of the region’s young movers and shakers. From fashion to music, we picked out some notable names — in no particular order.

Aya and Mounaz Abdel Raouf

The Egyptian sisters founded accessories brand Okhtein in 2013 and haven’t looked back since — with the likes of Beyoncé and Winnie Harlow touting their bags on the regular.

Ralph Masri

Lebanese jewelry designer Masri launched his eponymous label in Beirut in 2014, after training at Central Saint Martins in London.

Mohammed Assaf

Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf became a household name across the region after he won the second season of Arab Idol and scored a record deal in the process. 

Balqees

Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees was named in the list for the second year in a row — it’s well deserved considering her illustrious career and legion of fans.

Basma Alotaibi

Saudi opera singer Basma Alotaibi lives and works in the US and at the tender age of 18 has already made a name for herself by winning the talent portion of the Miss Arab 2019 Pageant, held in Arizona in February.

Mashal Waqar

Pakistani-born Mashal Waqar lives in the UAE and is the co-founder of The Tempest, a media platform dedicated to women.

Topics: Forbes Middle East

Palestinian wedding hall preserves treasures of its cinematic past

Updated 05 March 2019
Reuters
0

Palestinian wedding hall preserves treasures of its cinematic past

Updated 05 March 2019
Reuters
0
TULKARM, West Bank: Posters of classic movies are scattered on the upper floor of Abdel-Rahim Hanoun’s wedding hall, signs of the building’s past life as one of the few cinemas in the West Bank.
Hanoun’s father built the movie house in 1965 in the Palestinian city of Tulkarm, two years before the West Bank was captured by Israel in a Middle East war.
It closed down after a Palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation erupted in 1987 and reopened temporarily in 1994 with the signing of an interim peace accord.
Hanoun, 60, then turned the movie theater into Al-Andalus Cinema and Wedding Hall, keeping now-disused projectors and rolls of film on the top floor, which wedding guests often ask to see.
Posters on the floor are printed with the Hebrew names of Indian and Chinese movies. Hanoun used to buy foreign films from Israel and Arabic movies from Jordan.
“Just as the cinema was one of the first in the West Bank, I was the first to have a wedding hall where people hold their parties,” said Hanoun. “There are many people who never watched a movie inside a cinema and some who yearn for the old days.”
There are currently four cinemas in the West Bank.
“I hope I can operate the cinema again, but I can’t afford it financially now,” Hanoun said.

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to become ‘global player in education sector’
0
Ambiguity in US treaty ‘could add to chaos,’ Philippines’ defense chief warns
0
Saudi development plans attract global players
0
SICO opens Quwaieyah Mall, largest in Riyadh region
0
HFEA workshops to focus on Saudi women in business
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.