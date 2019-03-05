The Six: Fashion and music picks from Forbes Middle East’s 30 Under 30

DUBAI: Forbes Middle East just released its 30 Under 30 list of the region’s young movers and shakers. From fashion to music, we picked out some notable names — in no particular order.

Aya and Mounaz Abdel Raouf

The Egyptian sisters founded accessories brand Okhtein in 2013 and haven’t looked back since — with the likes of Beyoncé and Winnie Harlow touting their bags on the regular.

Ralph Masri

Lebanese jewelry designer Masri launched his eponymous label in Beirut in 2014, after training at Central Saint Martins in London.

Mohammed Assaf

Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf became a household name across the region after he won the second season of Arab Idol and scored a record deal in the process.

Balqees

Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees was named in the list for the second year in a row — it’s well deserved considering her illustrious career and legion of fans.

Basma Alotaibi

Saudi opera singer Basma Alotaibi lives and works in the US and at the tender age of 18 has already made a name for herself by winning the talent portion of the Miss Arab 2019 Pageant, held in Arizona in February.

Mashal Waqar

Pakistani-born Mashal Waqar lives in the UAE and is the co-founder of The Tempest, a media platform dedicated to women.