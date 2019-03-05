You are here

Asian firms, fintechs boost Dubai's DIFC to best year ever

Some 23,604 people worked in the DIFC at the end of 2018. (Shutterstock)
Updated 05 March 2019
Frank Kane
Asian firms, fintechs boost Dubai’s DIFC to best year ever

  • Some 437 companies set up in the center last year
  • Many take advantage of new regime for financial tech
Updated 05 March 2019
Frank Kane
DUBAI: The Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) investment hub reported its best-ever year for new company registrations in 2018 on the back of strong interest from Asian firms and fintech (financial technology) companies.

Some 437 companies set up in the center last year, a 39 percent increase and the highest number in its 15-year history, with the growth in new registrations split equally between financial and non-financial firms, both 15 percent up on the year.

Essa Kazim, DIFC governor, said the result represented a significant step toward its 10-year strategy of tripling in size — in terms of the number of firms, employees and assets under management — by 2024.

“Over the last 15 years, we have achieved the scale, flexibility and sophistication of the world’s most advanced financial ecosystems, bolstered by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, our internationally recognized regulator, and the Dispute Resolution Authority, our platform for delivering legal excellence in the Middle East,” he said.

He also unveiled strong financial figures for the year, with an 11 percent rise in net profits to $88 million, and a 3 percent increase in the value of investment properties, at $3.03 billion.

Some 23,604 people worked in the DIFC at the end of 2018, a 6 percent rise over the year, in 4.15 million square feet of leased space.

Of the new companies, 64 percent came from the Middle East, Africa and South Asia regions. A large number of them are fintech firms, taking advantage of the DIFC’s new regime for financial technology.

Arif Amiri, DIFC chief executive, said: “We have seen increased momentum across all our key sectors, and particularly in fintech, wealth management and aviation financing, all benefiting from the evolving legal and regulatory environment we offer. The new partnerships we have forged around the world, and the existing relationships we have strengthened, ensure the transfer of knowledge and continuous development of human capital in the region, which remains a priority for us in the year ahead.”

Overall, the geographic representation at DIFC remained broadly consistent year-on-year, with a majority of member firms from outside Europe and the US.

Around 36 percent originate from the Middle East, 33 percent from Europe, 11 percent from Asia, 10 percent from the US and 10 percent from other countries.

Despite the greater presence of non-Western firms, the DIFC last year managed to pull in two major US investment names: Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance and State Street Global Advisers.

Kazim also gave further details of the expansion program under the DIFC 2.0 plan, which aims to again triple the size of DIFC by 2030. The total cost of the project had not yet been evaluated, he said, but some of it could be met from DIFC’s own resources.

Two other projects, the Exchange Building and Gate Avenue, were funded from DIFC’s cash flow, but DIFC 2.0 was another level of funding, Amiri explained.

The collapse of the Abraaj business last year led to speculation that DIFC business would suffer as a result. 

But Kazim said: “I do not see any sign of the center being impacted as a result of Abraaj.”

He added that weakness in Dubai equity markets and property would not distract DIFC from its long-term strategy, and were part of the normal business cycle.

The DIFC has been rising consistently in the annual rankings of global financial centers, reaching 15th in the Global Financial Centers Index last year.

Topics: Dubai International Financial Center DIFC

Oil edges higher toward $66 as OPEC-led cuts in view

Updated 05 March 2019
Reuters
Oil edges higher toward $66 as OPEC-led cuts in view

  • Market balanced OPEC-led efforts to tighten supply with the restart of Libya’s biggest oilfield and the prospect of weaker demand
  • To support prices, OPEC and its allies, an alliance known as OPEC+, have been cutting output by 1.2 million barrels bpd since the start of the year
Updated 05 March 2019
Reuters
LONDON: Oil edged higher toward $66 a barrel on Tuesday as the market balanced OPEC-led efforts to tighten supply with the restart of Libya’s biggest oilfield and the prospect of weaker demand.
Supply curbs by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies have helped to drive a 20 percent gain for Brent crude this year. Russia plans to speed up its output cuts this month, the energy minister said on Monday.
Brent, the international benchmark, rose 8 cents to $65.75 a barrel as of 1212 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude added 23 cents to $56.82.
“It appears that Saudi Arabia and Russia would be happy with crude oil prices of between $60 and $70 for the rest of this year,” said Ole Hansen of Saxo Bank.
A Brent price of $70, he added, “can be reached quite soon,” citing OPEC cuts, US sanctions against OPEC members Iran and Venezuela, and slowing USshale oil production growth.
Putting a dampener on the market was the restart of Libya’s El Sharara oilfield, where the aim is to reach initial output of 80,000 barrels per day. The field had been closed since December.
“This will increase the oil production of Libya, and thus of OPEC, by more than 300,000 barrels per day,” said Commerzbank in a report. “The oil market will then be slightly oversupplied again unless production is cut further or unscheduled outages occur elsewhere.”
Expectations that the latest round of US inventory reports will show rising crude stockpiles also limited the upside. Six analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude stocks rose 400,000 barrels in the week to March 1.
The first supply report is due at 2130 GMT from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, followed by the government’s official figures on Wednesday.
Concern about a slowdown in oil demand growth has weighed on prices.
China’s government said it is targeting economic growth of 6.0 to 6.5 percent in 2019, less than 6.6 percent growth reported last year and raising the prospect of slowing fuel demand.
To support prices, OPEC and its allies, an alliance known as OPEC+, have been cutting output by 1.2 million barrels bpd since the start of the year.
The actual cut has exceeded the pledged amount because of the sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, plus unrest in Libya that had prompted the closure of El Sharara, giving an additional tailwind to prices.

Topics: Oil OPEC

