Fahad Al-Muwallad hopes AFC Champions League win proves to be a springboard to safety for Al-Ittihad

  • Jeddah giants in relegation zone but thrashed Al-Rayyan 5-1 in AFC Champions League opener.
  • Star man Al-Muwalad hopeful victory can be a springboard to safety in the league.
LONDON: It may have been just one match, but Al-Ittihad star Fahad Al-Muwallad insisted their 5-1 win against Al-Rayyan in the AFC Champions League will be the trigger for the Jeddah giants to salvage their season. 

This current campaign has not gone according to plan for Al-Ittihad. Amid much fanfare they hired former Croatia and West Ham coach Slaven Bilic to replace Ramon Diaz in the dugout after just two matches and lead their charge at what they hoped would be domestic and continental glory.

Added to that they splashed the cash with big moves in the transfer market, buying Serbian striker Aleksandar Pesic and Australian international Matthew Jurman.

But the team did not gel and after just 15 matches at the helm Bilic suffered the same fate as Diaz and was sacked with the side in the Saudi Pro League relegation zone. As if to underline the turmoil at the club, Pesic has already been loaned out to FC Seoul in South Korea on a one-and-a-half-year contract.

But with Luis Sierra now in charge — Al-Ittihad’s third coach this season — the Tigers got their AFC Champions League 2019 campaign off to a storming start, thrashing the Qatar outfit at the King Abdullah Sports City.

And for the team’s talisman Al-Muwallad the hope is that the victory acts as a springboard to safety in the Saudi Pro League and success on the continent.

“We have been through extreme pressure in the past few months,” the Saudi Arabia international said. “(But) we are capable of overcoming all challenges.

“We wished our fans had attended the match and shared the joy of victory with us. We promise them that we will achieve better results,” he added.

It was the side’s first appearance in the competition since 2016, an illustration of the hard times the Jeddah side has endured having lifted the trophy in 2004 and 2005. But they showed few nerves at home as they put their faltering form behind them, displaying resolve having gone a goal behind in the 23rd minute. 

After Gonzalo Viera had put Al-Rayyan ahead, Al-Ittihad struck back through Al-Muwallad and Abdulaziz Al-Aryani before goals from Ziyad Al-Sahafi, Abdulrahman Al-Ghamdi and Al-Muwallad sealed a convincing victory.

For the new coach there were a lot of positives to take into the battle to get out of the Pro League relegation zone. “Tactically speaking, the match was wonderful and the players showed a great performance,”
Sierra said.

“We controlled the match after the other team scored, we created better opportunities. The result made us happy about the performance of the players.

“This is just the beginning. Starting tomorrow we will only focus on the upcoming match against Al-Fayha.”

“Everyone is aware of our difficult situation in the league; we need all players to (step up).”

The result sent Al-Ittihad top of Group B ahead of Lokomotiv Tashkent, who were also victorious after beating Al-Wahda 1-0 at the Lokomotiv Stadium.

 

Manchester City set to add Indian club to growing portfolio

  • Abu Dhabi-owned club out to buy seventh club having recently bought Chinese third-tier club Sichuan Jiuniu.
  • New York City FC among high-profile clubs owned by City Football Group.
MANCHESTER: Manchester City are considering adding a team in India to their global portfolio of clubs, chief executive Ferran Soriano has revealed.
A fortnight ago the Abu Dhabi-owned City Football Group (CFG) announced they had purchased a stake in Chinese third-tier club Sichuan Jiuniu.
That took the number of clubs under the CFG banner to seven, with the group also owning or having stakes in New York City, Melbourne City, Japan’s Yokohama F Marinos, Atletico Torque and Girona, as well as Premier League champions Manchester City.
“We have some interest in some markets and countries where there is a genuine football passion and opportunities, like China, but also India,” Britain’s Press Association quoted Soriano as saying.
“So there might be other opportunities in Asia.

New York City have played in the MLS since 2015. (AFP) 


“With all these developments we have to be patient. We’ve been looking at India for nearly two years now. I’d say this year we’ll end up doing an investment in India,” he added.
CFG was established as an umbrella organization in 2013 when City’s initial sister club was launched in New York and Soriano said there was still room for significant investment beyond its existing seven teams.
“As we see it now, there is a natural pace of growth that we will follow that takes us to more than seven teams, but not 100 teams.
“I cannot see 10 years ahead but the group might have two or three teams more. Is this going to change in five years and we’re going to have more? Maybe, (but) I don’t know that.
“But to complete the vision that we had six years ago, I think we will have maybe two or three clubs more.”

