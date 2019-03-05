You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Cabinet welcomes ‘constructive’ British Hezbollah ban
﻿

Saudi Cabinet welcomes ‘constructive’ British Hezbollah ban

Lebanon's Hezbollah supporters chant slogans during last day of Ashura, in Beirut, Lebanon September 20, 2018. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Cabinet welcomes ‘constructive’ British Hezbollah ban

  • Britain announced on Feb. 25 it would seek to make membership of the group a crime
  • In 2016, the GCC designated Hezbollah a “terrorist” organization
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday lauded the British government’s move to classify the political wing of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.
At its weekly meeting, chaired by King Salman, the Cabinet described the move to outlaw the Lebanese movement as an “important and constructive” step in the global fight against terrorism.
The Cabinet stressed it was now important that the international community followed suit in taking a firm and united stance towards terrorist militias that threatened the security and stability of the region. 
Among other national and global issues discussed, the Cabinet reinstated its commitment to helping the people of Yemen by donating $500 million to co-finance the UN Humanitarian Response Plan for the war-torn country this year.
The funding is in addition to the “IMDAD” initiative announced earlier this year to support food security and nutrition in Yemen.
The Cabinet noted the Kingdom’s participation in the 40th session of the Human Rights Council, held in Geneva, and expressed its appreciation of the organization’s role in the promotion and protection of human rights around the world, which Saudi Arabia fully backed.
During the meeting, the Cabinet authorized the go-ahead for talks between Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) over the headquarters of the Unified Military Command for member states.
The session also entrusted Saudi state security chiefs to discuss with their Indonesian counterparts a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hezbollah Middle East UK Jeremy Hunt terrorism

Related

0
Middle-East
Iran condemns Britain for listing ally Hezbollah as ‘terrorist’ group
Update 0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia welcomes UK’s terror classification for Hezbollah

Saudi Arabia pledges $500 million in support for UN humanitarian plan for Yemen  

Updated 05 March 2019
Saudi Press Agency
0

Saudi Arabia pledges $500 million in support for UN humanitarian plan for Yemen  

  • The donation is an addition to the $500 million declared earlier this year for a food aid programme for Yemen called 'Imdad'
Updated 05 March 2019
Saudi Press Agency
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has pledged $500 million to finance the United Nations Humanitarian Response Plan for Yemen, it was announced on Tuesday.

The announcement was made during a Saudi cabinet meeting headed by King Salman. 

Following the meeting, Information Minister Turki Abdullah Al-Shabana said in a statement that the Kingdom's donation was in addition to the $500 million declared earlier this year for a food aid programme for Yemen called the 'Imdad' initiative. 

The step, Al-Shabana said, symbolized Saudi Arabia’s commitment toward the people of Yemen and its efforts in seeking to support the humanitarian and economic aspects, which will reflect on Yemen’s security and stability. The Kingdom has contributed in supporting the brotherly people of Yemen in all fields, he said. 

-------

RELATED: Scores of Houthi militia killed in clashes

-------

During the cabinet meeting, King Salman also went over his royal highness’ meeting with the Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, at Al-Yamamah palace in Riyadh on Tuesday. 

The king also discussed the content of the message received from President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania.

Topics: Saudi Arabia cabinet meeting Yemen

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives religious leaders, princes, citizens

Latest updates

Ambiguity in US treaty ‘could add to chaos,’ Philippines’ defense chief warns
0
Saudi development plans attract global players
0
SICO opens Quwaieyah Mall, largest in Riyadh region
0
HFEA workshops to focus on Saudi women in business
0
Hyundai Tucson 2019 arrives in MYNM showrooms
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.