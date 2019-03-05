UK police investigating ‘suspicious packages’ at London airports, Waterloo station

LONDON: Police are investigating security alerts at two London airports — City and Heathrow — as well as at Waterloo station involving suspicious packages.
In a statement British Transport Police said: “British Transport Police were called to Waterloo station at 11.40am today following reports of a suspicious package.
“The item is currently being assessed by specialist teams. Cordons are in place however train services continue to operate as normal at this time.”
Metropolitan Police posted on Twitter: “At approximately 12.10hrs today, Tuesday, 5 March, police were called to a report of a suspicious package at London City Airport Aviation House, Royal Docks, #Newham”
“Specialist officers are at the scene. The building has been evacuated as a precaution. Enquiries are ongoing.”
It is still not known if the are linked but officials said the items were being investigated as a precaution.
