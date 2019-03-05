You are here

Saudi humanitarian aid center continues humanitarian efforts in Yemen

KSRelief is carrying out 328 humanitarian projects in several sectors in Yemen. (SPA)
Updated 05 March 2019
SPA
  • Since its establishment in May 2015, KSRelief has implemented 692 projects around the world
Updated 05 March 2019
SPA
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Tuesday distributed 300 food baskets, weighing 22 tons and 200kg, among 1,800 people in Yemen’s Hajjah governorate.
KSRelief is carrying out 328 humanitarian projects in several sectors in Yemen including health, food security and education.
As many as 2,501,897 Yemenis benefited from medical services provided by KSRelief in 2018, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Last year, kidney centers in Hadramout received some 56 tons of medical supplies from KSRelief.
The center provides health services to all Yemeni people in coordination with the Yemeni authorities and local and international partners. The center is also actively involved in the rehabilitation of children affected by the war. The program aims to help the children return to their normal lives, by teaching them and practicing different sports, as well as taking field trips.
KSRelief plans to rehabilitate 2,000 children who were recruited by the Houthis.
Since its establishment in May 2015, KSRelief has implemented 692 projects around the world.
In February alone the agency helped Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon, Yemeni patients and internally displaced people in Nigeria.
According to KSRelief, the Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (MASAM) in Yemen cleared more than 5,000 mines during the month of February.

Updated 06 March 2019
Saudi Press Agency
  • The donation is an addition to the $500 million declared earlier this year for a food aid programme for Yemen called 'Imdad'
Updated 06 March 2019
Saudi Press Agency
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has pledged $500 million to finance the United Nations Humanitarian Response Plan for Yemen, it was announced on Tuesday.

The announcement was made during a Saudi cabinet meeting headed by King Salman. 

Following the meeting, Information Minister Turki Abdullah Al-Shabana said in a statement that the Kingdom's donation was in addition to the $500 million declared earlier this year for a food aid programme for Yemen called the 'Imdad' initiative. 

The step, Al-Shabana said, symbolized Saudi Arabia’s commitment toward the people of Yemen and its efforts in seeking to support the humanitarian and economic aspects, which will reflect on Yemen’s security and stability. The Kingdom has contributed in supporting the brotherly people of Yemen in all fields, he said. 

RELATED: Scores of Houthi militia killed in clashes

During the cabinet meeting, King Salman also went over his royal highness’ meeting with the Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, at Al-Yamamah palace in Riyadh on Tuesday. 

The king also discussed the content of the message received from President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania.

