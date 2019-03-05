Saudi humanitarian aid center continues humanitarian efforts in Yemen

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Tuesday distributed 300 food baskets, weighing 22 tons and 200kg, among 1,800 people in Yemen’s Hajjah governorate.
KSRelief is carrying out 328 humanitarian projects in several sectors in Yemen including health, food security and education.
As many as 2,501,897 Yemenis benefited from medical services provided by KSRelief in 2018, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Last year, kidney centers in Hadramout received some 56 tons of medical supplies from KSRelief.
The center provides health services to all Yemeni people in coordination with the Yemeni authorities and local and international partners. The center is also actively involved in the rehabilitation of children affected by the war. The program aims to help the children return to their normal lives, by teaching them and practicing different sports, as well as taking field trips.
KSRelief plans to rehabilitate 2,000 children who were recruited by the Houthis.
Since its establishment in May 2015, KSRelief has implemented 692 projects around the world.
In February alone the agency helped Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon, Yemeni patients and internally displaced people in Nigeria.
According to KSRelief, the Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (MASAM) in Yemen cleared more than 5,000 mines during the month of February.
