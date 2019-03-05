You are here

Robotics competition kicks off on Sunday in Jeddah

The three-day competition is the largest in the world in numbers of participants. (SPA)
The three-day competition is the largest in the world in numbers of participants. (SPA)
The three-day competition is the largest in the world in numbers of participants. (SPA)
Updated 05 March 2019
SPA
  • The three-day competition is the largest in the world in numbers of participants, with an estimated 200 trainees and 15,000 trainers attending from colleges and institutes of the TVTC
JEDDAH: The fifth robotics competition for all Saudi technology colleges and institutes begins on Sunday, March 10, the School of Communications and Electronics in Jeddah has announced.
The event will be attended by the governor of the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC), Ahmed bin Fahad Al-Fuhaid. The three-day competition is the largest in the world in numbers of participants, with an estimated 200 trainees and 15,000 trainers attending from colleges and institutes of the TVTC, who will compete for prizes of up to SR90,000 ($24,000).
Fahad bin Abboud Al-Amoudi, dean of the School of Communications and Electronics, said that this year’s competition is comprised of three tracks: Global VEX Robotics, innovative projects, and programming.
He said that VEX Robotics is the largest global robotics competition in numbers of participants, and the winner will represent Saudi Arabia in the VEX Robotics competition in the US, which includes new ideas and challenges every year.

Topics: Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) VEX Robotics

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has pledged $500 million to finance the United Nations Humanitarian Response Plan for Yemen, it was announced on Tuesday.

The announcement was made during a Saudi cabinet meeting headed by King Salman. 

Following the meeting, Information Minister Turki Abdullah Al-Shabana said in a statement that the Kingdom's donation was in addition to the $500 million declared earlier this year for a food aid programme for Yemen called the 'Imdad' initiative. 

The step, Al-Shabana said, symbolized Saudi Arabia’s commitment toward the people of Yemen and its efforts in seeking to support the humanitarian and economic aspects, which will reflect on Yemen’s security and stability. The Kingdom has contributed in supporting the brotherly people of Yemen in all fields, he said. 

During the cabinet meeting, King Salman also went over his royal highness’ meeting with the Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, at Al-Yamamah palace in Riyadh on Tuesday. 

The king also discussed the content of the message received from President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania.

