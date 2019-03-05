Robotics competition kicks off on Sunday in Jeddah

JEDDAH: The fifth robotics competition for all Saudi technology colleges and institutes begins on Sunday, March 10, the School of Communications and Electronics in Jeddah has announced.
The event will be attended by the governor of the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC), Ahmed bin Fahad Al-Fuhaid. The three-day competition is the largest in the world in numbers of participants, with an estimated 200 trainees and 15,000 trainers attending from colleges and institutes of the TVTC, who will compete for prizes of up to SR90,000 ($24,000).
Fahad bin Abboud Al-Amoudi, dean of the School of Communications and Electronics, said that this year’s competition is comprised of three tracks: Global VEX Robotics, innovative projects, and programming.
He said that VEX Robotics is the largest global robotics competition in numbers of participants, and the winner will represent Saudi Arabia in the VEX Robotics competition in the US, which includes new ideas and challenges every year.
