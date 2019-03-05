Global math, science study to take place in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi pupils are to be tested next month as part of a large-scale assessment in mathematics and science.
Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) is carried out every four years in dozens of countries, testing students in fourth grade and eighth grade.
It was launched in 1995 and was held for the first time in the Kingdom in 2003, with Saudi Arabia taking part in all subsequent studies.
East Asian countries were the top achievers at fourth grade in math in 2011-2015 and have dominated the league tables since TIMSS began.
TIMSS takes place in some Saudi schools on April 9 and 10.
TIMSS is a large-scale assessment designed to inform educational policy and practice by providing an international perspective on teaching and learning in mathematics and science.
In addition, TIMSS Advanced measures advanced mathematics and physics achievement in the final year of secondary school across countries.
