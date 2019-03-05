Saudi Shoura urges National Guard Ministry to employ local talent

RIYADH: The Shoura Council called on the Ministry of National Guard on Tuesday to set priorities for development plans for some of its sectors and to employ local talent.

The council adopted the resolution during its ordinary session presided over by Dr. Abdullah bin Salim Al-Mutani, deputy chairman of the council.

Dr. Yahya bin Abdullah Al-Samaan, assistant speaker of the council, said in a press statement following the session that he adopted the resolution after hearing the views of the Security Affairs Committee on the members’ comments and opinions on the annual report of the Ministry of National Guard for the fiscal year 1438/1439 AH (2018), put forward during a previous session by the head of the committee, Maj. Gen. Ali Asiri.

The Shoura Council also urged the ministry in its resolution to establish sports and recreational buildings and facilities in the National Guard’s camps.

Al-Samaan added: “In another resolution, the Shoura Council called upon the Ministry of Telecommunications and IT to coordinate with the Presidency of State Security to accelerate the integration of the digital certification program and the National Information Center.”

The council adopted its resolution after hearing the views of the Committee on Transport, Communications and Information Technology on the members’ comments and opinions on the ministry’s annual report for the fiscal year 1438/1439 AH (2018), put forward during a previous session by the head of the committee, Gen. Nasser Al-Otaibi. In its resolution, the council called on the ministry to ensure the implementation of the decision that obliges government agencies to develop their services, data and techniques and ensure their compatibility with the technologies associated with the national platform.

The council called on the ministry to accelerate vacating the frequency bands, which are still hindering the implementation of modern technologies, including fifth-generation wireless (5G), in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The council also urged the ministry to encourage the private sector to establish training centers that help attract competent human resources and train to employ them in the ICT industry.

The council called on the ministry to adopt a government program to increase local content and Saudize the ICT industry in line with Vision 2030. In another resolution adopted during the session, the Shoura Council urged the Decision Support Center to cooperate with the King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue and put more effort into developing the system of public opinion surveys and measuring trends across the Kingdom.

The council then discussed the report of the Committee on Hajj, Housing and Services on the annual report of the Ministry of Housing for the fiscal year 1438/1439 AH (2018), put forward by the head of the committee, Dr. Tarek Fadaak.

In the recommendation it submitted to the council, the committee called on the Ministry of Housing to clarify a number of the products delivered to citizens as part of the Sakani program, in addition to what was not delivered and the reasons behind it.