Islamic council rejects Israeli court closure at holy site

Palestinians pray in front of the small door of the Golden Gate after Israeli police accepted to give back the key to official guardians of the Al Aqsa mosque compound (WAQF) in the Old City of Jerusalem, on February 19, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 06 March 2019
AP
JERUSALEM: The Islamic authority that oversees Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem has rejected an Israeli court order to close a religious hall that has ignited tension between Palestinian worshippers and Israeli police in recent weeks.
Sheikh Abdelazeem Salhab, chairman of the Waqf Council appointed by neighboring Jordan, said Tuesday that the structure, called Mercy Gate, would “remain open for Muslims to pray,” despite Israel’s ultimatum to close the site by next Monday.
Salhab demanded that Israel permit the Waqf to renovate the building and revoke orders banning dozens of Waqf officials, guards and worshippers from the sacred compound.
Israel sealed off the structure in 2003, claiming it was home to a group with ties to Islamic militants. The Waqf has recently challenged the closure, convening and staging prayer-protests in the area.

US sanctions Nujaba militia backed by Iran

Updated 06 March 2019
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The US has sanctioned Harakat Hezbollah al Nujaba, a radical militia group of about 10,0000 fighters, as well as its leader Akram Kaabi, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

Active in Iraq and Syria, Nujaba, which is known by various names including the “The Movement of the Noble Ones,” is also loyal to Iran.

Reuters reported in 2017 that it was helping Tehran create a supply route through Iraq to Damascus, and its leaders have publicly acknowledged Iran’s support.

Washington’s concerns about the group are growing.

In September Republican Senators David Perdue, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio introduced the Iranian Proxies Terrorist Sanctions Act targeting it and another group. A bipartisan group in the House of Representatives in January then introduced companion legislation.

Kaabi is a cleric who was sanctioned by the US Treasury in 2008 for threatening the peace and stability of Iraq.

