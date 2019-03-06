You are here

Canadian polygamist to sell properties in British Columbia

Winston Blackmore. (Social media)
Updated 06 March 2019
AP
  • Blackmore, 62 was found guilty last year of having 24 wives and sentenced to six months house arrest and one year probation
CALGARY, Alberta: A Canadian man who was convicted last year of polygamy is selling property he owns in British Columbia, Canada, to repay creditors.
Winston Blackmore will auction off two different sets of large properties located near the small community of Bountiful in southeastern British Columbia where he leads a polygamous group, the Calgary Herald newspaper in Canada reports .
One property is listed at $536,000 and the other at $280,000. They are part of two companies owned by Blackmore: Blackmore Farms Ltd. and Church of Jesus Christ (Original Doctrine) Inc.
Blackmore, 62 was found guilty last year of having 24 wives and sentenced to six months house arrest and one year probation.
Court bailiff Michael Sandstorm of the company auctioning the properties says the new owner will get the land and any buildings on them. He says some people are still living on the properties. It’s unknown what will happen to them.
“I’m sure it will impact the community (in Bountiful), hopefully not in an adverse way,” Sandstorm said.
Hanna Blackmore, one of Blackmore’s daughters, said she was surprised and disgusted about the auction. One of the buildings on the property is a community center, she said. There about 100 families living in the community, she said.
The sale will “destroy the community,” Hanna Blackmore said.
She said she still talks with her father, who is done with house arrest and visits when possible. She has helped to raise $4,500 to help her father pay the legal fees, she said.
“He has been strapped financially, especially with his house arrest, and has a lot of people relying on him for support,” she said. “He calls his adult children to check up on us and I always look forward to his phone calls and try to visit as often as I can. My dad has a lot of friends and has helped a tremendous amount of people.”
Winston Blackmore at one point owed the Canada Revenue Agency nearly $2.4 million in unpaid taxes. The government seized some of his assets in 2017 to collect the debt.
Blackmore used to be the bishop of the Canadian enclave of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a Mormon offshoot sect that believes in plural marriage. But he was kicked out, or ex-communicated, in 2002 by the group’s leader, Warren Jeffs, who is now serving a life prison sentence in Texas for sexually assaulting underage girls he considered brides.

Topics: Canada

Culture or cruelty? Camel fighting persists in Pakistan despite ban

Culture or cruelty? Camel fighting persists in Pakistan despite ban

  • A Welfare Organization lawyer said the wounded animals do not receive appropriate care
  • Camel wrestling is also popular in Afghanistan and the Middle East
RAJIN SHAH, Pakistan: Thousands cheer as a caravan of camels outfitted in decorative saddles and garlands lumber across a dusty pitch to fight — a sport that is officially banned in Pakistan but remains popular.
The crowd screams to the din of dhol drums and inch closer to the animals as anticipation mounts ahead of the bout, which is part of a festival in the central city of Layyah.
Before the fight begins, the camels are stripped of their festive pom poms and bells.
Then the games begin.
Animals wrestle with their necks and bite as they attempt to pin their adversary to the ground. There are howls of pain and grunts.
“It is a cultural fair and people came here to see it with passion and zeal,” spectator Atiq ur Rehman told AFP.
Eventually the referee declares a winner, prompting fans to surge forward to encircle the victorious animal.
The owner sits proudly on the camel’s back celebrating success — but also prize money of around $715.
Camel fighting is illegal in Pakistan but the event at the Layyah festival still draws a significant crowd.
The country has a long history of bloodsports — with bears, cocks, and dogs, among the other creatures forced to fight.
“According to the Pakistani law, all animal fights are illegal,” said lawyer Abdul Ahad Shah of the Animal Welfare Organization.
He added that most camels injured in the fights are not given proper medical care.
“Villagers use local remedies to treat wounds. It’s cruel,” Shah explained.
Enthusiasts brush away the criticism, saying the fights are a tradition in the country’s Punjab heartland.
The animals are usually trained for more than a year before they take part in any fights.
“It shows our culture,” said local elder Muhammad Ali Jatoi. “People gather here, greet each other and forget the anxieties of life.”
Pakistan does little to enforce its bans on any kind of animal fighting, though there are sporadic crackdowns.
Last year it passed an amendment to its Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Bill which suggested the fine for inciting animals to fight should be increased from $0.36 to around $2140.
The original law was set by the British in 1890 and had not been amended.
The Qur'an also instructs Muslims to avoid animal fighting as a sport.
Camel wrestling is also common in Afghanistan and the Middle East. The practice dates back thousands of years.
In Turkey, which hosts the hugely popular Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival, local media reported attempts by local politicians for the activity to be listed on the UNESCO Intangible World Heritage List.

Topics: Pakistan camel wrestling

