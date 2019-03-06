3 Quebec radio stations stop playing Michael Jackson songs

You are here

In this file photo taken on August 31, 1993, US pop megastar Michael Jackson performs during his "Dangerous" tour in Singapore. (AFP)
Updated 06 March 2019
AP
  • The documentary “Leaving Neverland” began airing on HBO Sunday
MONTREAL: Three major Montreal radio stations have stopped playing Michael Jackson songs as a result of child-molestation allegations against the late musician that aired Sunday in an HBO documentary.
A spokeswoman for the owner of the French-language stations CKOI and Rythme and the English-language The Beat says Jackson’s music was pulled starting Monday morning.
Cogeco spokeswoman Christine Dicaire says the action is a response to listener reactions to the documentary.
She added that the decision will also apply to Cogeco Media stations in smaller markets in Quebec. The company operates 23 radio stations.
The documentary “Leaving Neverland” began airing on HBO Sunday. It details the abuse allegations of two men who had previously denied Jackson molested them and actually supported him to authorities.

Topics: Michael Jackson

Culture or cruelty? Camel fighting persists in Pakistan despite ban

  • A Welfare Organization lawyer said the wounded animals do not receive appropriate care
  • Camel wrestling is also popular in Afghanistan and the Middle East
RAJIN SHAH, Pakistan: Thousands cheer as a caravan of camels outfitted in decorative saddles and garlands lumber across a dusty pitch to fight — a sport that is officially banned in Pakistan but remains popular.
The crowd screams to the din of dhol drums and inch closer to the animals as anticipation mounts ahead of the bout, which is part of a festival in the central city of Layyah.
Before the fight begins, the camels are stripped of their festive pom poms and bells.
Then the games begin.
Animals wrestle with their necks and bite as they attempt to pin their adversary to the ground. There are howls of pain and grunts.
“It is a cultural fair and people came here to see it with passion and zeal,” spectator Atiq ur Rehman told AFP.
Eventually the referee declares a winner, prompting fans to surge forward to encircle the victorious animal.
The owner sits proudly on the camel’s back celebrating success — but also prize money of around $715.
Camel fighting is illegal in Pakistan but the event at the Layyah festival still draws a significant crowd.
The country has a long history of bloodsports — with bears, cocks, and dogs, among the other creatures forced to fight.
“According to the Pakistani law, all animal fights are illegal,” said lawyer Abdul Ahad Shah of the Animal Welfare Organization.
He added that most camels injured in the fights are not given proper medical care.
“Villagers use local remedies to treat wounds. It’s cruel,” Shah explained.
Enthusiasts brush away the criticism, saying the fights are a tradition in the country’s Punjab heartland.
The animals are usually trained for more than a year before they take part in any fights.
“It shows our culture,” said local elder Muhammad Ali Jatoi. “People gather here, greet each other and forget the anxieties of life.”
Pakistan does little to enforce its bans on any kind of animal fighting, though there are sporadic crackdowns.
Last year it passed an amendment to its Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Bill which suggested the fine for inciting animals to fight should be increased from $0.36 to around $2140.
The original law was set by the British in 1890 and had not been amended.
The Qur'an also instructs Muslims to avoid animal fighting as a sport.
Camel wrestling is also common in Afghanistan and the Middle East. The practice dates back thousands of years.
In Turkey, which hosts the hugely popular Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival, local media reported attempts by local politicians for the activity to be listed on the UNESCO Intangible World Heritage List.

Topics: Pakistan camel wrestling

