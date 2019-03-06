You are here

Israeli spacecraft snaps ultimate selfie on way to moon

This March 3, 2019 photo made available by SpaceIL and Israel Aerospace Industries on March 5 shows the Beresheet spacecraft with the Earth in the background. (AP)
AP
  • Despite some early problems, Beresheet should be close enough to enter lunar orbit in early April
AP
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: An Israeli spacecraft has taken the ultimate selfie on its roundabout journey to the moon.
Organizers for the privately funded mission released the photo Tuesday, 1 ½ weeks after its launch. It shows the spacecraft Beresheet, Hebrew for Genesis, orbiting some 23,300 miles (37,600 kilometers) away, with the entire Earth as the stunning Apollo-style backdrop. Australia easily stands out. A plaque reads: “Small Country, Big Dreams” and “The people of Israel live.”
The spacecraft is shooting for a moon landing April 11. It rocketed from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Feb. 21 and has been circling Earth in ever bigger loops.
Despite some early problems, Beresheet should be close enough to enter lunar orbit in early April. A touchdown would make Israel the fourth country to pull off a moon landing.

Topics: NASA

Scientists observe low sea ice in Bering Sea off Alaska

AP
  • Winter storms have obliterated thin ice that had formed since December
AP
ANCHORAGE, Alaska: Climate scientists say the waters of the Bering Sea off Alaska are seeing unprecedented low sea ice for the second straight year.
Rick Thoman of the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy says winter storms have obliterated thin ice that had formed since December.
He says there’s open water all the way from north of the Aleutians to beyond the Bering Strait.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration oceanographer Phyllis Stabenow says winds during ice season typically blow out of the northwest.
This year, warm winds in a series of storms blew out of the southwest in mid-January and especially February, broke up the ice and pushed it north.
She says sea ice is now similar to coverage last year, the lowest ever observed.

Topics: Bering Sea Alaska climate change Global warming

