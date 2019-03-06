You are here

Moroccan climber inspires girls to conquer fears

Moroccan mountaineer Bouchra Baibanou is pictured in her home in the Sidi Moussa district of Sale near Rabat on November 29, 2018. (AFP)
Moroccan mountaineer Bouchra Baibanou is pictured in her home with a hiking cane in the Sidi Moussa district of Sale near Rabat on November 29, 2018. (AFP)
Moroccan mountaineer Bouchra Baibanou is pictured in her home with her trophies in the Sidi Moussa district of Sale near Rabat on November 29, 2018. (AFP)
Moroccan mountaineer Bouchra Baibanou pauses with her harness in her home in the Sidi Moussa district of Sale near Rabat on November 29, 2018. (AFP)
Moroccan climber inspires girls to conquer fears

  • Wearing a beige headscarf and black shirt, Baibanou described the mountain as “a great school” as she reeled off the attributes needed to scale a peak
SALE, Morocco: The first Moroccan to scale the seven summits of the world’s continents, Bouchra Baibanou wants to inspire a new generation of women who “dare to believe in themselves.”
“With will power and perseverance, you can get there,” said Baibanou, 49, weeks after reaching the summit of Antarctica’s Mount Vinson.
Conquering the 4,897 meter (16,066 foot) peak capped an eight-year journey, during which Baibanou traveled the globe to climb each continent’s highest mountain.
“I am proud, as a Moroccan and as a woman,” she said from her home in Sale, neighboring the capital Rabat, where trophies adorn her living room.
That pride was evident atop Vinson, where Baibanou clutched her country’s flag — and a banner with a campaign message — at temperatures of minus 40 degrees Celsius (Fahrenheit).
“From the summit of Vinson, Baibanou continues to support the fight combatting violence against women and girls,” UN Women Maghreb wrote on Twitter on January 1, after her ascent.
Wearing a beige headscarf and black shirt, Baibanou described the mountain as “a great school” as she reeled off the attributes needed to scale a peak.
“Courage, optimism, perseverance, determination and humility.”
But her passion has required a financial slog.
Baibanou is a government engineer and climbed the seven peaks with a budget of two million dirhams (185,000 euros, $210,000).
Sponsorship raised 60,000 euros for the Vinson expedition and 80,000 for Everest.
“It’s not very rewarding to be a mountaineering adventurer in Morocco,” she said.
As well as doing community work, Baibanou gives talks in schools and universities around the country.
She is also campaigning to develop mountain tourism in Morocco, especially improving the Toubkal National Park and “reinforcing security.”
In December, Morocco was shaken by the murder of two Scandinavian women hiking in the mountains.
“This terrorism act does not represent my country — one of peace and tolerance,” said Baibanou, who was outraged by the killings.

Despite her mountaineering success, Baibanou only discovered hiking aged 15 during a summer camp.
Her father, a mechanic, and her stay-at-home mother were not very interested in nature or sport.
It was not until she was 26 that Baibanou climbed her first peak in Morocco — Toubkal.
It was an exhilarating experience, spurring her on to take up mountaineering in France’s Chamonix region and climb Mont Blanc.
She still hikes close to home and last year took a group of around 30 teenagers up Toubkal, the country’s highest peak at 4,167 meters.
“I hope to be a role model, above all for young women — for those who dare to believe in themselves,” said Baibanou.
While she traveled the world mountaineering, her 14-year-old daughter was looked after by family, including her husband, who supported her ambitions.
For Baibanou, there’s nothing better than an extreme sport to “overcome ones’ fears” and learn to “not give up at the first hurdle.”
She has seen young women who were hesitant at the start of their first climb transformed by the experience.
They face “a lot of discrimination” in Morocco, said Baibanou.
“A lot of girls don’t continue their studies but, if we give them the power, they will achieve.”

Canadian couple builds world’s largest snow maze

A sign welcomes visitors at the world's largest snow maze in St. Adolphe, Manitoba, Canada, on March 2, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 06 March 2019
AFP
Canadian couple builds world's largest snow maze

  • The couple used commercial computer-aided design and drafting software
ST. ADOLPHE, Canada: A-maze-ing: a snow labyrinth in the frigid, windswept prairies of Western Canada has broken the record for the world’s biggest.
According to Guinness World Records, the whopping 2,789.11 square meters (30,0021.73 square feet) of terrain dwarfs the previous Canadian record holder at the Fort William Historical Park in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
For years, farmers Clint and Angie Masse would ring in the fall harvest by building a corn maze on their property just outside of the small town of St. Adolphe, a short drive from Winnipeg, Manitoba.
With a long, cold winter in the Canadian forecast, they decided late last year to try to extend the experience of finding one’s way through the network of paths and hedges by several months.
And despite temperatures plunging to a low of -40 degrees Celsius (-40 Fahrenheit) in January, people kept coming in droves.
But it was no easy feat, Clint Masse told AFP. He said building the maze required weeks of planning, tens of thousands of dollars and 370 truckloads of snow to supplement the relatively thin powder on their fields.
“Making snow is really expensive,” he said, pointing to the cost of renting generators, tractors and other equipment, fuel and weeks of labor.
There were design challenges too.
“You’re not designing a path, what you are is designing walls and every wall has a double duty: it’s got a path on this side and a path on that side,” Masse said.
“I wanna say it took me a better part of a week. The corn maze I think I could do in a day and a half so it’s a lot of more work to design.”
The couple used commercial computer-aided design and drafting software.
Inside the labyrinth, visitors walk between walls of snow that are 1.8 meters (six feet) high, and atop a layer of snow packed tightly to prevent it from melting too soon into slush under the pedestrian traffic.
They are greeted by ice sculptures around several corners, and benches have been set up around campfires burning in five nooks to allow visitors to warm up before continuing on and trying to solve the puzzle.
The fire pits also act as markers, which first-timers Jillian Crooks and Cassidy Wegner said were indispensable for finding their way.
“It was fun,” Crooks said. “We just kept turning every which way. It took us a while. We didn’t time it, we should have. Maybe like half an hour? Yep!“
That bested the posted average of 30-45 minutes.
If cold temperatures hold, the labyrinth could stay open for a few more weeks, by which time Clint Masse said he hopes to have had more than 10,000 visitors and turn a small profit.

