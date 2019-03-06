You are here

Chinese online retailers slash Apple iPhone prices for second time this year

Apple’s sales from China declined 20 percent year-on-year, according to its most recent earnings report. (AFP)
Updated 06 March 2019
Reuters
Chinese online retailers slash Apple iPhone prices for second time this year

  • Several electronics vendors announced discounts on iPhone devices this week
  • Mass discounts were also offered in January just before Apple reported sinking sales in China
Updated 06 March 2019
Reuters
SHANGHAI: Chinese online retailers have started discounting iPhones for the second time this year as Apple wrestles with a prolonged sales slowdown in the world’s largest smartphone market.
Several electronics vendors announced discounts on iPhone devices this week, following mass discounts in January just before Apple reported sinking sales in China.
Gadget retailer Suning.Com Co. Ltd. said it would slash the price of the iPhone XS by as much as 1,000 yuan ($148.95) from its official price. Suning had lowered the prices of other iPhone models in January along with other retailers, but those cuts excluded the iPhone XS.
Pinduoduo Inc, an e-commerce site best known for selling inexpensive goods, has also said it would sell the 64GB edition of the iPhone XS for 6,999 yuan, a drop of over 1,000 yuan from the official price.
Online retail giant JD.com Inc. said it would offer discounts on a range of Apple products including the iPhone XS and XS Max, with models of the latter device selling at discounts of up to 1,700 yuan. Like Suning, JD.com initially did not discount the iPhone XS upon its first major round of discounts in January.
Apple, JD.com and Pinduoduo did not respond to requests for comment, while Suning could not be reached.
Apple’s sales from China declined 20 percent year-on-year, according to its most recent earnings report. Slowing demand for smartphones and increased competition from local brands have chipped at its dominance in the country.
The US company has yet to change the official sticker prices of its devices that it lists on its Chinese website. Yet the company has partnered with Ant Financial, the finance arm of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, and several state-owned banks to let consumers purchase iPhones via interest-free loans.

Apple pay now available on Saudi Arabia travel app Almosafer

Updated 06 March 2019
Arab News
Apple pay now available on Saudi Arabia travel app Almosafer

Updated 06 March 2019
Arab News
RIYADH: Travelers booking flights or hotels on the Saudi travel application Amosafer can now pay with their iPhone’s using Apple Pay.

Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s online travel platform is one of the first online companies in the Kingdom to accept Apple Pay.

Muzzammil Ahussain, EVP of Almosafer:. “By accepting Apple Pay as the latest state-of-the-art payment method, we are yet again working towards delivering on that promise.”

