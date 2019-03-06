Silence engulfs Bali after night of noisy New Year festivities

You are here

“Nyepi” is celebrated with noisy “ogoh-ogoh” before night, where scary figurines are paraded to symbolize evil spirits. (AFP/File)
  • Special patrols will clear the streets and beaches before the annual day of silence
  • Tourists will have to remain in their hotels until the end of the ceremony
DENPASAR, Indonesia: Bali’s airport will close for 24 hours, the Internet will be turned off and streets emptied as the predominantly Hindu island in Indonesia marks its New Year with an annual day of silence.
“Nyepi” begins at 6 a.m. Thursday, clearing beaches and all public spaces of people except for special patrols to ensure silence is observed. For the second year, phone companies will turn off the mobile Internet on the island, home to more than 4 million people.
Balinese will stay indoors, covering windows and keeping lights off for the day of reflection that is the most sacred in Balinese Hinduism. Any tourists on the island have to stay in their hotels.
The night before Nyepi is celebrated with noisy “ogoh-ogoh” processions of giant scary figures symbolizing evil spirits.

Air India crew ordered to say ‘hail the motherland’ after every inflight announcement

Updated 06 March 2019
Arab News
0

Air India crew ordered to say ‘hail the motherland’ after every inflight announcement

  • “With immediate effect, all are required to announce “Jai Hind” at the end of every announcement after a slight pause and with much fervor,” according to a company advisory
  • Tensions have been running high since Indian aircraft crossed into Pakistan on Tuesday
Updated 06 March 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Air India cabin crew have been ordered to end each inflight announcement with “jai hind,” which translates to “hail the motherland,” as tensions between India and neighboring Pakistan continue to rise, UK website The Independent reported.

“With immediate effect, all are required to announce “Jai Hind” at the end of every announcement after a slight pause and with much fervor,” according to a company advisory issued by the airline’s Director of Operations Amitabh Singh.

Tensions have been running high since Indian aircraft crossed into Pakistan on Tuesday, carrying out what India called a pre-emptive strike against militants blamed for a Feb. 14 suicide bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 Indian troops.

Pakistan retaliated, shooting down a fighter jet Wednesday and detaining its pilot, who was returned to India last week in a peace gesture.

The current violence marks the most serious escalation of the long-simmering conflict since 1999.

