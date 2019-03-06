Silence engulfs Bali after night of noisy New Year festivities

Air India crew ordered to say ‘hail the motherland’ after every inflight announcement

DUBAI: Air India cabin crew have been ordered to end each inflight announcement with “jai hind,” which translates to “hail the motherland,” as tensions between India and neighboring Pakistan continue to rise, UK website The Independent reported.

“With immediate effect, all are required to announce “Jai Hind” at the end of every announcement after a slight pause and with much fervor,” according to a company advisory issued by the airline’s Director of Operations Amitabh Singh.

Tensions have been running high since Indian aircraft crossed into Pakistan on Tuesday, carrying out what India called a pre-emptive strike against militants blamed for a Feb. 14 suicide bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 Indian troops.

Pakistan retaliated, shooting down a fighter jet Wednesday and detaining its pilot, who was returned to India last week in a peace gesture.

The current violence marks the most serious escalation of the long-simmering conflict since 1999.